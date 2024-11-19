East Sussex Football League: Wins for top-flight high-fliers Rye Town, Hollington United and Punnetts Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League's top three teams were all victorious at the weekend, scoring 17 goals between them.

Rye Town remain three points clear at the top of the Premier Division on the back of a 3-1 home win over Jesters Town - only their second victory in five league matches.

A brace of goals from Sammy Foulkes and a Dan Kearley finish, all in the first 15 minutes, ensured Rye began the second half of their league programme with three more points.

Second-placed Hollington United, who have two games in hand on Rye, made it five straight wins in all competitions with a 6-0 success against The JC Tackleway at Bexhill Road.

Danny Woodley came off the bench to net a hat-trick for the Lions, whose other scorers were Archie Baker, Zak Boutwood and Eduard Benyi Czeller.

Third-placed Punnetts Town have now lost just once in 11 league and cup fixtures this season after thumping Sedlescombe Rangers 8-0.

Josh Albert and Michael Keefe both plundered hat-tricks, and Tristan Jarvis and Harry Worsell also found the back of the net for Punnetts.

Westfield II climbed two positions to fourth after first-half strikes by Jamie Crone and Matt Darby, plus a second successive clean sheet, clinched a 2-0 away triumph over Bexhill AAC.

Sandhurst celebrated their first league win since September 7 - but a second consecutive victory in all competitions - by coming from behind to beat Sidley United 3-1.

Archie Ball gave Sidley a first-half lead, but Matthew Goldsmith levelled for Sandhurst on the stroke of half time and then netted twice in three second-half minutes to complete a match-winning treble treble.

SC Pass & Move have stretched their advantage at the top of Division One after coming out on top in a battle of the top two heading into the weekend.

The finishing of Brandon Kovacs, Joshua Paige and Joshua Richardson fired Pass & Move to a 3-0 home win over Rye Town II - their eighth league victory in nine outings.

Northiam 75 and Ninfield - the second tier's only two unbeaten teams - both scored five to jump above Rye to second and third respectively.

Northiam, who have played two fewer fixtures than the leaders, struck four times in the second half to complete a 5-0 success at Battle Town II.

Oscar Garcia-Cruz helped himself to a hat-trick and Bobby Bowles bagged a brace for a Northiam side possessing the division's best goal difference.

Ninfield had five different players on the scoresheet as they made it 16 points from a possible 18 with a 5-1 home triumph over Hawkhurst United.

Ryan Souter, Tom Saunders, Louis Walker, Joe Trigwell and Harry Saunders all netted for Ninfield, who trail Pass & Move by eight points with three games in hand. George Lawrence nabbed a consolation for the Hawks.

Crowhurst II leapfrogged Battle and off the foot of the table by virtue of a 3-0 win at home to St Leonards Social - their first league or cup success of the campaign.

Tommy Whelan’s double and one from Liam Smith also put the Crows level on points with their victims.

Bexhill AAC II enjoy a three-point cushion at the summit of a Division Two table which has been rejigged following the withdrawal of Jesters Town II.

AAC now have 17 points from a possible 21 following a 7-2 away victory against Hooe - a result which means they remain undefeated in all competitions.

Leo Oliver (2), Jayden Douglin, Daniel Goergen, River-Jay Gray, Vincent Heron and Elliott Matthews were on the scoresheet for AAC, while Nathan Corke and Callum Holt-Burgess replied for 10-man Hooe.

Westfield III are now second after a goal in either half secured a 2-1 success on their travels against Catsfield.

The finishing of Sam Way and Matt Cannon proved decisive for the Westies, who have played once more than AAC, despite Braden Tilbury finding the net for the Cats.

Parkfield's 2-0 triumph at Sedlescombe Rangers Development lifted them up to fifth. Lee Chittick and Lee Lock were the men on the mark.

The top three in Division Three all won, meaning leaders Mountfield United are still a point clear of The JC Tackleway II and Crowhurst II.

Still undefeated Mountfield struck four goals in the first half and five in the second to thrash Battle Town Development 9-1 at Riverhall.

Dylan Harley blasted in four of them, while Aaron Brindley, Cameron Clark, Josh Day, Nicky Crew and Jan Kucera also found the net for the top dogs. Calum Stonesheet scored for Battle.

Second-placed Tackleway also recorded their seventh league win of 2024/25, albeit in their case by a solitary Anton Neil goal in a far closer encounter at fifth-placed Burwash.

Crowhurst, who have played once more than the top two, kept pace courtesy of a convincing 7-0 away victory against Westfield IV.

Nathan Dolby plundered a four-goal salvo for the Crows, and was joined on the scoresheet by Joe Millar (2) and Joshua Naylor.

Danny McGahan fired home a first-half hat-trick for fourth-placed Ticehurst in a 6-1 success over Hastings Athletic at Bexhill Road.

Finlay Brown, Shane Bumstead and Alex Cheeseman added to Ticehurst's tally after the break, while a Steven Rowlands goal was the highlight of Athletic's afternoon.

On the adjacent pitch, all the goals came during the first half as Orington outgunned Robertsbridge United 4-1 to move above them into the top six.

Sam Wardroper's double, and one apiece from Brandon Easley and Spencer Sharkey did the damage for Orington. Danny Turner was the Robertsbridge scorer.

Northiam 75 II doubled their advantage at the top of Division Four to four points after they won and their two nearest rivals drew with each other.

The pacesetters opened up a 3-0 half-time lead en route to a 4-1 home triumph against Icklesham Casuals.

Matthew Bricknell, Julian Carney and Justin Hemmings were among the scorers in Northiam's fifth win on the bounce.

Second-placed The JC Tackleway III and third-placed Pevensey & Westham are both yet to taste defeat after drawing 0-0 with each other.

It means Tackleway are four points off the pace with a game in hand and Pevensey trail Northiam by six points having played three fewer fixtures.

Fourth-placed Bexhill AAC III are also very much in the mix and they closed to within a point of Pevensey via a 5-1 away win against St Leonards Social II.

Two Andrew Matthews goals, and one each from Dexter Bawn, Liam Richards and Jack Wykes gave AAC a sixth league win out of eight. Abdou Nije provided the Social response.

Robertsbridge United II made it back-to-back wins - and climbed into the top five - after getting the better of Hawkhurst United II away from home.

The finishing of Benjamin Hack (2), Amaro Bicat and Jordan Issac ensured the Bridge ran out 4-2 victors, despite Jack Godden and Finn Mutter netting for the Hawks.

Hastings Comets extended their unbeaten run to three matches - and climbed two positions to seventh - by seeing off Hastings Athletic II 15-0 in the Bexhill Road derby.

Ben Tudor (4), Jordan Bull (3), Brandon Smith (3), Rhys Cameron, Andrew Darby, Alfie Watkinson-Aldous, Lubos Kustra and Gavin Walker all hit the target.

The ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) first-round tie between Little Common II and Victoria Baptists was abandoned because of an injury to a Baptists player.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 10-22 (+8 goal difference), Hollington United 8-19 (+27), Punnetts Town 7-14 (+11), Westfield II 8-11 (+6), Sandhurst 9-11 (-5), Jesters Town 8-10 (0), The JC Tackleway 8-10 (-5), Sidley United 9-7 (-14), Sedlescombe Rangers 8-5 (-13), Bexhill AAC 7-5 (-15). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 9-24 (+20), Northiam 75 7-17 (+22), Ninfield 6-16 (+17), Rye Town II 8-16 (+12), Herstmonceux 6-9 (+1), Hawkhurst United 7-6 (-15), St Leonards Social 8-4 (-17), Crowhurst II 8-4 (-23), Battle Town II 9-2 (-17).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 7-17 (+12), Westfield III 8-14 (-1), Wadhurst United 7-13 (+9), Victoria Baptists 6-12 (+15), Little Common II 7-10 (+3), Parkfield 8-9 (-3), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 8-6 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 8-1 (-23). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Mountfield United 9-23 (+21), The JC Tackleway II 9-22 (+27), Crowhurst III 10-22 (+22), Ticehurst 10-17 (+7), Burwash 7-11 (+3), Orington 8-10 (-3), Robertsbridge United 9-7 (-7), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Hastings Athletic 10-6 (-20), Westfield IV 7-0 (-33).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 11-26 (+31), The JC Tackleway III 10-22 (+41), Pevensey & Westham 8-20 (+43), Bexhill AAC III 8-19 (+24), Robertsbridge United II 9-15 (+5), Sovereign Saints Development 9-14 (+16), Hastings Comets 8-8 (+7), Hawkhurst United II 11-7 (-22), St Leonards Social II 9-6 (-24), Icklesham Casuals 9-5 (-16), Hastings Athletic II 8-0 (-105).

Fixtures – Saturday November 23 (kick-off 2pm)

Premier Division: Sandhurst v Punnetts Town, Sedlescombe Rangers v Rye Town, Sidley United v Hollington United.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v SC Pass & Move, Hawkhurst United v St Leonards Social, Ninfield v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Catsfield v Victoria Baptists, Westfield III v Little Common II.

Division 3: Burwash v Westfield IV, Hastings Athletic v Robertsbridge United, Mountfield United v Crowhurst III.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Robertsbridge United II, Icklesham Casuals v Pevensey & Westham, Northiam 75 II v Bexhill AAC III, Sovereign Saints Development v St Leonards Social II, The JC Tackleway III v Hawkhurst United II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division), 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Bexhill AAC, Westfield II v Jesters Town.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 1st round: Wadhurst United v Herstmonceux.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 1st round: Hastings Comets v The JC Tackleway II.