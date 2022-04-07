East Sussex League: Robertsbridge Cup goes to Little Common

Strikes by Attilio Field and Ben Gardner proved just enough for Common to overcome a Sandhurst side whose goal at Little Common Rec was scored by James Found.

It capped a fine season for Common, who also pipped Sandhurst to the runners-up spot in East Sussex Football League Division Two.

On the same night, Crowhurst's East Sussex Premier Division title hopes suffered a body blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Bexhill Town.

The ESFL season has reached its sharp end in leagues and cups

Allan McMinigal's goal for Crowhurst was matched by Joshua Barrett for fifth-placed Bexhill in both clubs' final league fixture of the season.

It meant that second-placed Battle Town would need nine points from their final four league games to be crowned champions.

And that equation is now down to six points from three matches after the National Christian Cup semi-finalists received a walkover at home to Rock-a-Nore on Saturday.

Also at the weekend, Robertsbridge United completed their great escape from relegation in the top flight with a 5-3 victory away to Hawkhurst United.

The in-form Tommy Whelan plundered a hat-trick for Robertsbridge, whose other scorers were Guy Ballard and Philip Green. Leon Fisher, Ollie Lawrence and Thomas Allen were on target for a Hawkhurst side which had a man sent-off.

Robertsbridge were bottom of the table for much of the campaign, but five wins in their last six outings have miraculously hauled them up to sixth.

Hawkhurst were one of three teams Robertsbridge leapfrogged after their latest success and having now finished, they are nervously looking over their shoulders towards the bottom two.

Bexhill AAC moved three points clear at the top of Division One courtesy of a 2-0 triumph at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Andrew Matthews and Ben Packer got the goals which secured an 11th victory in 15 league matches for AAC - and a vital one at that.

A trio of teams are level on points with each other immediately below AAC, and Rye Town and The JC Tackleway both have a game in hand.

AAC possess comfortably the best goal difference, though, and should therefore be crowned champions if they win their one remaining fixture, which is the return match against Pass+Move on April 16.

Rye and Tackleway both moved above Pass+Move - to third and fourth respectively - after winning their respective matches on Saturday.

Goals from Sam Cooper, Charlie Stevens and Milton Miltiadou earned Rye a 3-2 triumph away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Sean Ray, Toby Shaw, Kale Hakos and Nathan Smith were on the scoresheet as Tackleway prevailed 4-2 at home to sixth-placed South Coast Athletico.

Fourth-placed Herstmonceux II ran out 3-2 winners at home to fifth-placed Welcroft Park Rangers II in both sides' final Division Five encounter.

In the Eastbourne FA Junior Cup, Division Four runners-up Sovereign Saints II were 2-1 victors away to Division Five high-flyers Hampden Park via the finishing of Nicholas Barden and Travis Parks.

But South Coast Athletico II, of Division Four, lost 4-0 away to Mid Sussex League Division Five South outfit Willingdon Athletic III in the same competition.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 18-45 (+61 goal difference), Battle Town 15-40 (+37), Punnetts Town 18-30 (+24), St Leonards Social* 17-29 (+12), Bexhill Town 18-29 (+9), Robertsbridge United 17-18 (-42), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 18-16 (-10), Rock-a-Nore* 16-15 (-6), Wadhurst United 17-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 15-34 (+36), Sidley United II 15-31 (+18), Rye Town 14-31 (+18), The JC Tackleway 14-31 (+15), SC Pass+Move Arrows 14-28 (+18), South Coast Athletico 15-19 (-3), Battle Town II 14-9 (-25), Peche Hill Select 16-8 (-31), Sedlescombe Rangers II 15-1 (-46).

Division 2: Westfield II* 16-37 (+25), Little Common II 16-29 (+18), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 16-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 16-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).

Division 5: Westfield III* 14-32 (+48), Crowhurst II 13-51 (+59), Hampden Park* 13-29 (+58), Herstmonceux II 14-28 (+17), Welcroft Park Rangers II 14-18 (+5), Burwash 14-13 (-13), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday April 9 fixtures - Premier Division (3pm): Robertsbridge United v Battle Town, St Leonards Social v Rock-a-Nore.

Division 1 (3pm): Battle Town II v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Sidley United II v Rye Town, The JC Tackleway v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 5 (3pm): Crowhurst II v Hampden Park.

Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup (2.30pm): Parkfield v Polegate Town II.

Eastbourne FA Junior Cup (2.30pm): Herstmonceux II v Willingdon Athletic III.

Cup final dates (subject to change):

Tuesday April 12 - ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Welcroft Park Rangers (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday April 13 - Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup final (7.15pm): The JC Tackleway v Ifield Sports (at Lancing FC).

Tuesday April 19 - Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final (7.15pm): Punnetts Town v Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 20 - Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers II (at Hastings United FC).

TBA - ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Battle Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows (at Hastings United FC).