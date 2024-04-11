East Sussex League silverware being won: Burwash and Bexhill Rovers celebrate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Division Two leaders Rovers lifted the ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup after overcoming Division One high-fliers Ninfield on penalties in Friday night's final.

Rovers prevailed 4-2 on spot-kicks following a goalless draw at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC.

The following afternoon, Burwash were crowned Division Four champions after achieving the final-game win they needed in stunning style.

Little Common and Bexhill meet | Picture: Joe Knight

An 8-1 away success against Icklesham Casuals ensured Burwash will finish two points clear of The JC Tackleway II having won 12 and drawn three of their 16 league matches.

Mark McMahon netted twice, and was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Pelling, Robert Swaine, Daniel Murrell, Oliver Taylor and Lewis Fairs. Freddie Novis retaliated.

Rye Town took a big step closer to defending the Premier Division title on Saturday as they won and their three closest pursuers all lost.

It means Rye are six points clear of second-placed Punnetts Town with two games in hand and eight ahead of third-placed Crowhurst having played the same number of matches.

Rye made it 43 points from a possible 48 this season with an 8-0 victory at home to St Leonards Social.

Dan Kearley plundered a hat-trick, Sammy Foulkes bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Oliver Macdonald, Sam Hesmer and Alex Sarkies.

Having scored 16 goals in two crushing wins over the Easter weekend, Punnetts were brought crashing back to earth with a 6-0 home defeat against Sandhurst.

James Hsuan, Thomas Thomson, Harry Morrell, Alfie Field, James Found and Alfie Beadle were all on target as sixth-placed Sandhurst made it 10 points from a possible 12.

Crowhurst suffered a shock 1-0 loss away to Bexhill Town, whose perseverance was finally rewarded with a first league win of the campaign after 17 successive defeats.

Jake Hemsley's strike ensured Town finally came out on top in a close encounter after losing by a one-goal margin on no less than seven occasions in the league this term.

Fourth-placed Westfield II were beaten for the third time in eight days, this time going down 4-1 at home to fifth-placed Bexhill AAC.

Hollington United, who are seventh, picked up three points without kicking a ball as they received a walkover against Hawkhurst United.

The JC Tackleway and Sidley United locked horns for the second consecutive Saturday and on this occasion Sidley ran out 3-1 winners.

Andy Atkin's double and one from Cam Burgon lifted ninth-placed Sidley to within three points of their victims having played one fewer fixture. Nathan Smith struck for Tackleway.

Little Common II climbed off the bottom of Division One courtesy of a 5-1 away success against Herstmonceux.

Jay Abid, Attilio Field, Tom Gastor, Owen Westbrook and Tristan Hinz notched for Common, who need two points from their last two games to be sure of finishing above Herstmonceux.

Peche Hill Select received a walkover away to SC Pass+Move Arrows in both sides' penultimate fixture of the campaign.

Northiam 75 missed the chance to go back to the summit of Division Two after being held to a 3-3 draw at Victoria Baptists.

Nathan Clemans, Adam Page and Jordan Turner struck for second-placed Northiam, who trail leaders Bexhill Rovers on goal difference having played an extra match.

But Michael Smith came off the bench to score twice in the last 15 minutes for Victoria, whose opener was fired in by Samuel Astle.

Rye Town II jumped up two positions from fifth to third thanks to a 3-1 triumph away to Sovereign Saints II.

Oliver Barrow and Luke Townsend were among the scorers for Rye, who trail Northiam by four points having played one match fewer. Abdelmonim Yahya was Saints' scorer.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup finalists Sedlescombe Rangers II won 4-1 at Robertsbridge United to climb into the top six.

Zak Boutwood grabbed a couple of Sedlescombe's goals, while Harry Bartholomew and Joseph Hanny were also on the scoresheet.

Bexhill AAC II and Catsfield both picked up three more points on Saturday in what looks highly likely to be a battle between the two for the runners-up spot.

In-form AAC made it six straight wins in all competitions with a 4-1 home victory over Mountfield United.

George Dean's finish was the highlight for Mountfield, who were beaten 5-1 in the reverse fixture just three weeks earlier.

Catsfield thumped Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-0 away from home to remain two points behind AAC having played once less.

Ticehurst jumped up two positions off the bottom after winning 2-1 away to Orington in a match where all the goals came during the second half.

Strikes by Darren Nicol and Josh Jevon proved sufficient for Ticehurst, who could well climb further up the table given they have several games in hand. Tom Benford's goal couldn't prevent Orington from ending their season on a losing note.

Hawkhurst United II picked up their fifth point of the campaign in Division Four with a very creditable 3-3 draw away to fifth-placed Hastings Comets.

Brandon Smith banged in a hat-trick for Comets, yet it still wasn't enough to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 16-43 (+37 goal difference), Punnetts Town* 18-37 (+34), Crowhurst 16-35 (+30), Westfield II 17-33 (+14), Bexhill AAC 17-31 (+12), Sandhurst 19-29 (+7), Hollington United 17-28 (+3), The JC Tackleway 17-22 (-10), Sidley United 16-19 (-10), Hawkhurst United 17-8 (-37), St Leonards Social 16-8 (-46), Bexhill Town* 18-2 (-34). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Peche Hill Select 11-24 (+5), Ninfield 9-21 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 11-12 (-4), Herstmonceux* 12-10 (-14), Little Common II 10-9 (-10), Battle Town II 11-7 (-13). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers 13-30 (+25), Northiam 75 14-30 (+21), Rye Town II 13-26 (+18), Hooe 14-26 (+8), Crowhurst II 14-25 (+14), Sedlescombe Rangers II 14-18 (+1), Victoria Baptists 14-17 (-7), Wadhurst United* 15-11 (-16), Sovereign Saints II 14-10 (-31), Robertsbridge United 13-3 (-33). * = points adjusted

Division 3: Parkfield* 13-33 (+21), Bexhill AAC II 13-24 (+26), Catsfield 12-22 (+13), Westfield III 14-19 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-18 (-23), Orington 16-17 (-16), Ticehurst* 11-14 (+1), Welcroft Park Rangers II 15-12 (-4), Mountfield United 14-12 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 16-39 (+34), The JC Tackleway II* 16-37 (+42), Crowhurst III* 15-34 (+33), Battle Town Development 16-24 (+8), Hastings Comets 14-17 (-9), Robertsbridge United II 15-16 (-16), Icklesham Casuals 14-11 (-27), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 14-5 (-36). * = points adjusted

Fixtures - Saturday April 13 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Punnetts Town, Crowhurst v Sandhurst, Hollington United v St Leonards Social, Rye Town v Hawkhurst United, Sidley United v Westfield II, The JC Tackleway v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Little Common II v Peche Hill Select, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Ninfield.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Rye Town II, Robertsbridge United v Sovereign Saints II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Hooe (4pm), Victoria Baptists v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Parkfield v Bexhill AAC II, Ticehurst v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Westfield III v Catsfield.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Crowhurst III, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets.

Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup semi-final: Northiam 75 v Jesters Town.

Fixtures - Wednesday April 17 (6.30pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v St Leonards Social, Sidley United v Rye Town.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Sedlescombe Rangers II.