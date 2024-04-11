Eastboune Town close in on play-off place – Eastbourne United cage Lions
Midhurst 1 Eastbourne Town 2
SCFL premier
Eastbourne Town made the 114-mile round trip to Midhurst & Easebourne looking to extend their 12-game unbeaten run and take another step towards the play-offs.
It was a scrappy start to the game with both sides never really testing either goalkeeper for the first 15 minutes. That changed on the half-hour mark. Kieran Carter latched on to a superb through ball down the left, drilled his effort hard and low into the back of the net. One-nil to the Stags.
Town weren't firing on all cylinders but the goal certainly acted as a wake-up call. Nathan Jenkins made a mazy run into the box, his pull-back was cut out by a bundle of players, including the goalkeeper, causing the ball to drop kindly for Delwin Duah who smashed home the leveller. All square at the break.
Town improved in the second half. Midway through the half, Duah struck again. James Hull pulled the ball out from the sky, laid it off to Duah on the edge of the box and the young defender whipped it into the Midhurst net.
After taking the lead, Midhurst made Town work hard for the three points, threatening Winterton's goal on more than one occasion but just couldn't find the equaliser that most in attendance at the Rotherfield thought the hosts deserved. The referee blew for full-time and Town made it 13 games unbeaten with twelve wins.
Eastbourne Town – third in the table – are at The Saffrons this Saturday against Horsham YMCA where a win will secure a play-off place (3pm).
Eastbourne United 2 Pagham 1
SCFL premier
United got two penalties in a game where neither regular penalty taker was available.
Thankfully for them, United have depth to their squad and plenty of other candidates eager to net the odd spot-kivk.
They welcomed back James Broadbent in goal after illness and included youngsters Baran Kartal and Jakob El Hage in their line-up, which was rejigged by Anthony Storey after suspensions and injury.
United made by far the stronger start, and just five minutes in, Ed Ratcliffe stung the keeper’s hands. United looked to be going for it when Pagham broke loose in the box and slotted home.
United were a bit more subdued until Jakob El-Hage rattled the bar and the lively Charlie Ball had his shot saved.
After the break, United were attacking their favourite end and within a few minutes both Ollie Hull and Rhyle Ovenden had good chances before a good save from Ed Ratcliffe from a Ball header.
Ollie Hull had been lively and was egged on by United supporters sensing an equaliser. In the 68th minute he was scythed down in the box and Ball made no mistake to make it 1-1.
Frustrations boiled over for Pagham and they were reduced to 10 men, still barely containing United until, once again, Ollie Hull was hauled down in the box, this time Rhyle Ovenden doing the honours to make it 2-1 United.
Headland, Hull and Patton getting late yellows could not disguise the joy of the United supporters at full-time as the seventh-placed team now look to a visit to Loxwood this Saturday.
