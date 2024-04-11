Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midhurst 1 Eastbourne Town 2

SCFL premier

Eastbourne Town made the 114-mile round trip to Midhurst & Easebourne looking to extend their 12-game unbeaten run and take another step towards the play-offs.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town's Delwin Duah roars in celebration after scoring his second against Midhurst | Picture: Josh Claxton

It was a scrappy start to the game with both sides never really testing either goalkeeper for the first 15 minutes. That changed on the half-hour mark. Kieran Carter latched on to a superb through ball down the left, drilled his effort hard and low into the back of the net. One-nil to the Stags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town weren't firing on all cylinders but the goal certainly acted as a wake-up call. Nathan Jenkins made a mazy run into the box, his pull-back was cut out by a bundle of players, including the goalkeeper, causing the ball to drop kindly for Delwin Duah who smashed home the leveller. All square at the break.

Town improved in the second half. Midway through the half, Duah struck again. James Hull pulled the ball out from the sky, laid it off to Duah on the edge of the box and the young defender whipped it into the Midhurst net.

After taking the lead, Midhurst made Town work hard for the three points, threatening Winterton's goal on more than one occasion but just couldn't find the equaliser that most in attendance at the Rotherfield thought the hosts deserved. The referee blew for full-time and Town made it 13 games unbeaten with twelve wins.

United in recent action against Peacehaven | Picture: Joe Knight

Eastbourne Town – third in the table – are at The Saffrons this Saturday against Horsham YMCA where a win will secure a play-off place (3pm).

Eastbourne United 2 Pagham 1

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United got two penalties in a game where neither regular penalty taker was available.

Thankfully for them, United have depth to their squad and plenty of other candidates eager to net the odd spot-kivk.

They welcomed back James Broadbent in goal after illness and included youngsters Baran Kartal and Jakob El Hage in their line-up, which was rejigged by Anthony Storey after suspensions and injury.

United made by far the stronger start, and just five minutes in, Ed Ratcliffe stung the keeper’s hands. United looked to be going for it when Pagham broke loose in the box and slotted home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were a bit more subdued until Jakob El-Hage rattled the bar and the lively Charlie Ball had his shot saved.

After the break, United were attacking their favourite end and within a few minutes both Ollie Hull and Rhyle Ovenden had good chances before a good save from Ed Ratcliffe from a Ball header.

Ollie Hull had been lively and was egged on by United supporters sensing an equaliser. In the 68th minute he was scythed down in the box and Ball made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Frustrations boiled over for Pagham and they were reduced to 10 men, still barely containing United until, once again, Ollie Hull was hauled down in the box, this time Rhyle Ovenden doing the honours to make it 2-1 United.