Eastbourne Borough after win at Chelmsford - match gallery

Top scorer Kendall got the only goal in Essex to lift the Sports up to sixth spot - ahead of a mouthwatering clash at home to Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday. You can see the best of the action from the victory on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lydia and Nick Redman, and don't miss Friday's Eastbourne Herald for all the latest from Priory Lane.
1.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 National League South victory at Chelmsford City / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
2.
3.
4.
