Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town in six-goal thriller - 61 photos from National South showdown

Alexander put Borough 2-0 and then 3-1 up but Town battled back to a take a point, leaving the Sports frustrated as they failed to gain a second win in a week to build on the 5-0 success at Enfield Town in midweek.
Borough are still second in a tightly packed top seven in the National League South but the sides immediately behind them have games in hand.
See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the six-goal thriller on this page and those linked from it. And get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.
Lydia Redman
Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town
