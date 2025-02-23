Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead TownSix-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town
Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town

Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town in six-goal thriller - 61 photos from National South showdown

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:11 BST
George Alexander scored his second Eastbourne Borough hat-trick in five days – but was not on the winning side as Hemel Hempstead Town left Priory Lane with a point from a 3-3 draw.

Alexander put Borough 2-0 and then 3-1 up but Town battled back to a take a point, leaving the Sports frustrated as they failed to gain a second win in a week to build on the 5-0 success at Enfield Town in midweek.

Borough are still second in a tightly packed top seven in the National League South but the sides immediately behind them have games in hand.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the six-goal thriller on this page and those linked from it. And get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town

1. Lydia Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town

2. Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (59).jpg

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town

3. Lydia Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town

4. Lydia Redman

Six-goal thriller between Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice