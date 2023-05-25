Eastbourne Borough and Langney and Sidley legends team up in honour of Ben

A bright Sunday afternoon, and Priory Lane played host to a football occasion that was both worthy and enjoyable: former striking legend Andy Atkin assembled a Borough Legends XI to play Sidley United in a fund-raising friendly.

Andy’s son Ben is battling a rare form of cancer, and in a massive show of support, several hundred friends and supporters turned out to raise funds in his cause.

A very important and serious cause, of course: and young Ben was there to join the on-field action for a couple of spells. As tall as his footballing dad, Ben was given a huge standing ovation by the entire crowd. It was a day when goodwill and good humour dominated Priory Lane.

The football wasn’t bad, either. Current manager Danny Bloor watched from the stand as Garry Wilson – “The Gaffer” for well over a decade at Priory Lane – cast his genial eye over the classic Sports XI that he had once assembled, and now re-assembled. Dean Lightwood – now on Bloor’s coaching staff – in goal. Ben Austin – the current assistant manager – and Marc Pullen majestic at centre-back.

The teams turn out for the charity match

The Borough supporters were rolling back the years, too, and out came the nicknames of their favourite sons. Armo and Bakes; Jenks and Crabby and Nathan and Smarty. Simon Johnson, once the youngster of the side and still now running the show at Eastbourne United. Matt Crabb was wearing the number 27 shirt, and some spectators wondered if that was his age. Ageless, Crabby, simply ageless.

Matt Smart looked frighteningly fit, and the fans’ memories were flooding back. “Remember Darlington? A 1-1 draw with nine men, John Terry watching, and Smarty’s heroics in goal!” – “Taiter (striker Allan Tait) actually looks quicker than he used to!” – “No red card for Neil Jenkins today, then?”

The football was actually excellent. Pat Harding and Nathan kept springing the Sidley back line – but a lino’s flag kept pulling them back for offside. By half-time Borough were 2-0 up through Harding and Nathan – the latter from a brilliant Paul Armstrong assist: and the last time Wilson’s men led by that scoreline, with those two scorers, was at the historic play-off final at Stevenage, fourteen years ago. In sport, there’s always a statistic….

Andy Atkin’s Sidley United, to be fair, were playing really well, and they took their chances in the second half with two excellent goals. But the Sports stayed ahead, Allan Tait notching two superb strikes which would have graced National South, and Pat Harding – who still plays regularly for Hassocks – struck again to make the final score 5-2. Nobody minded either way.