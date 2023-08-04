A new National League South season kicks off tomorrow. Here Kevin Anderson assesses the new teams in the division, whether Eastbourne Borough and Worthing will be among contenders, and what the other teams might aspire to.

Six new names are on the National South fixture list – although only Aveley FC are completely new to Borough. Isthmian champions Aveley lie immediately north of the Dartford Crossing, and while their seasoned manager Danny Scopes knows that home patch well, the Essex club will probably regard fifth from bottom as a successful season.

There were probably a few Borough groans back in May, when Truro City grabbed the last promotion place – in stoppage time – against Bracknell Town. And the Sports swapped a gentle drive down the M3 for a 500-mile trek to the far South-West.

When Truro City were last in this division, the Sports under then-manager Jamie Howell actually made the journey in a day, with a 6.00am start and a midnight return – having lost the game 1-0 ! This time, Borough will not actually set foot in Cornwall, as City are playing home fixtures at Plymouth Parkway FC – a mile short of the Tamar – while their own new stadium is completed.

Eastbourne Borough have donr well in friendlies - like this one, in which they beat AFC Wimbledon | Picture: Lydia Redman

But it isn’t just the Cornishmen who will tug the league’s centre of gravity westwards. Down from the National League come Torquay United and Yeovil Town – relative giants by Eastbourne’s standards. And up from the Southern, with Truro, come Weston-super-Mare – a mere skim of a pebble from the Bristol Channel. But Borough fans fancying a paddle might think twice, since that away fixture comes in mid-February!

Add in Weymouth, and gruelling M4 trips to Taunton, Chippenham and traditional rivals Bath City, and over one-third of the Sports’ 23 away trips are long-haul. Owner Simon Leslie should be buying shares in one of the big UK hotel chains!

But what about the quality of the opposition? Who will challenge for the title, and who will struggle?

THE CONTENDERS

Worthing warmed up for their National South kick-off by lifting the Sussex Community Shield | Picture: Mike Gunn

EASTBOURNE BOROUGH, TORQUAY UNITED, YEOVIL TOWN, MAIDSTONE UNITED, DARTFORD, WORTHING, FARNBOROUGH

Borough themselves will be up there. Mark Beard’s purposeful planning and intensive training will bring out the very best in a squad which is gifted, but as yet a little bit new and unproven. The title odds have come in from a generous 14-1 to a more realistic 9-1. Tellingly, the three clubs currently shorter-priced are the former National League trio of Torquay, Yeovil and Maidstone.

Torquay are impossible to discount: seasoned manager Gary Johnson has done this once before, five years ago, when the Gulls bounced straight back up after relegation. Johnson has great connections with Football League clubs and can bring in a playmaker or an extra striker with a couple of phone calls. They are strongly supported and will be formidable at home, down on the English Riviera. But there is just a slight sense of entitlement about Torquay – and every single opponent will be out to upset them.

Also down from above, Yeovil Town have the history and the experience, and will be attractive opponents. But the Glovers have suffered from damaging ownership and financial struggles, and they might need this season simply to get their breath back. More credible will be a challenge from Maidstone United. Well supported, the Stones won National South two seasons ago – but with some off-field distractions they slipped straight back down. The squad is fairly stable and caretaker manager George Elokobi deserves – and will probably get – a proper contract. Top five at least.

Also up in Kent, Dartford always have high expectations – unfulfilled last season as Alan Dowson’s side fell away. “Dowse”, a little surprisingly, has kept faith with his old-guard squad, but they are packed with experience. The other pace-setters will include Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing. Adam has lost one or two important players but if the replacements step up, the purposeful West Sussex side will make the play-offs again.

Farnborough FC complete the Herald’s chasing pack. Spencer Day makes pragmatic signings and plays pragmatic football: they will be hard to beat.

THE MID-TABLE CORE

HAVANT AND WATERLOOVILLE, HAMPTON & RICHMOND, CHELMSFORD CITY, ST ALBANS CITY, BRAINTREE TOWN, TONBRIDGE ANGELS

In brief: Havant and Waterlooville - serial under-achievers. Chelmsford City – brutal at home but fallible away. Hampton and Richmond – change of management may freshen up a charming but modest club. St Albans City – well managed and well supported. Braintree Town – like Chelmsford, a tough place to go. Tonbridge Angels – dark horses under respected manager Jay Saunders.

THE LOWER REACHES

In brief: Weston, Taunton Town, Chippenham Town and Bath City – all those Western outposts have low playing budgets and modest ambitions. Slough Town – glistening stadium but a bit dull on the pitch. Hemel Hempstead Town – a higher turnover than Tesco’s.

And, with special affection: Welling United. Danny Bloor has taken several players and coaches with him, and he will winch the Wings clear of their usual relegation scrabble. Danny is one of the nicest men in football, and he gave Eastbourne Borough four dedicated, often inspirational seasons and some thrilling moments. With not the slightest offence to the new Priory Lane regime, Bloor’s return with Welling United on 24th September will be a special date.

THE CREAKING TRAPDOOR

Scrambling – possibly in vain – to escape the relegation quicksand will be Dover Athletic, Weymouth, Aveley and Truro City.