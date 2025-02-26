Eastbourne Borough beat Maidstone but Worthing lose to Farnborough as National South promotion race takes new twists

Eastbourne Borough beat one of their promotion rivals at a buzzing Priory Lane – thanks to George Alexander’s seventh goal in three games.

The in-form striker pounced in the second half to give Adam Murray’s men a lead which they held on to for a vital three points, leaving them just a point behind leaders Dorking in a thrilling title and promotion race.

But it was not such a good night for Worthing – they slipped up in a 2-1 loss at home to Farnborough and are down to fifth, albeit only three points behind Eastbourne and with games in hand.

All the goals at Woodside Road came in the first 20 minutes, with Ollie Robinson putting the Hampshire side ahead, Mo Faal levelling and Jonny Stuttle scoring what proved the winner.

Full-time celebrations at Priory Lane after Eastbourne Borough's win over Maidstone - picture by Lydia Redman

Next, on Saturday, Borough go to Bath City and Worthing go to Chelmsford City.

Elsewhere, it was a positive night for Littlehampton Town as they took another big step towards Isthmian south east division safety. Their 5-0 win at home to bottom side Hythe Town was their third straight victory and carried them six points clear of the top of the drop zone.

Joint player-boss George Gaskin got two in the first half and Kieron Pamment, Nodirbek Bobomurodov and Evan Hoarty struck after the break to make sure of a big win.

In the SCFL premier, Peacehaven beat Shoreham 3-0.

Games involving Chichester City and Burgess Hill Town were among those called off.