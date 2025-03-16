Eastbourne Borough boost promotion bid with win at Aveley - in 48 great photos

The Sports made it six unbeaten in the league to strengthen their promotion hopes at Parkside as goals from Jason Adigun and George Alexander – the latter from the spot – gave them a 2-0 lead they rarely looked like giving up.

There are just seven games left for Borough to try to grab top spot or at least second or third place for a home play-off semi-final. Next up it’s Farnborough at Priory Lane next Saturday (March 22).

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win at Aveley on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Borough camp in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

