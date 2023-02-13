Eastbourne Borough boss thrilled to land Crawley Town midfielder on loan

Florian Kastrati has joined Eastbourne Borough on loan from Crawley Town until the end of the season.

The talented young midfielder brings a wealth of experience and skill. He made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 National South defeat at Dover.

Kastrati, 21, began his career at Crawley Town, where he quickly made a significant impact on the pitch with his dynamic dribbling and creative passing abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Eastbourne Borough, Kastrati will have the opportunity to continue his development and take his game to the next level.

Florian Kastrati with Danny Bloor | Picture: EBFC

Borough said they were excited to bring in such a talented and promising young player and believed he would play a crucial role.

Sports manager Danny Bloor said: “We are thrilled to have secured the services of Florian Kastrati. He is a talented young player with a bright future ahead of him and we are confident that he will make a positive impact on our team. We welcome him to Eastbourne and look forward to working with him over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florian Kastrati who will wear the number 14 shirt..