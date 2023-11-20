Eastbourne Borough bow out of FA Trophy at Hendon - the match in 41 pictures
Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form and results continued at Hendon, where the home team won 2-0 to end the Sports’ FA Trophy hopes for another season.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Nov 2023, 07:45 GMT
The Southern League premier south division side won 2-0 to increase the pressure on Mark Beard and his team, who have also been struggling in their National League South campaign.
Borough look for an upturn when they go to Dover on Tuesday night.
See pictures from Hendon v Eastbourne Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the Borough latest in the Herald, every Friday.
