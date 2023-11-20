Eastbourne Borough bow out of FA Trophy at Hendon - the match in 41 pictures

Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form and results continued at Hendon, where the home team won 2-0 to end the Sports’ FA Trophy hopes for another season.

The Southern League premier south division side won 2-0 to increase the pressure on Mark Beard and his team, who have also been struggling in their National League South campaign.

Borough look for an upturn when they go to Dover on Tuesday night.

See pictures from Hendon v Eastbourne Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the Borough latest in the Herald, every Friday.

1 . Hendon v Eastbourne Borough FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (26).jpg Hendon v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy Photo: Nick Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

2 . Hendon v Eastbourne Borough FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg Hendon v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

3 . Hendon v Eastbourne Borough FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (30).jpg Hendon v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman