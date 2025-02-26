Eastbourne Borough build momentum as Stones are thrown

The momentum builds: Eastbourne Borough claimed a crucial victory over play-off rivals Maidstone United at Priory Lane on Tuesday night to climb to second place in the National South table.

The ReachTV Stadium – where Borough have not lost a league game all season – rocked to the echo as George Alexander drilled in a 77th minute winner. The margins had been tight, against experienced opponents, but this was a night when Adam Murray’s team absolutely looked like title contenders.

“Two good teams, and it was going to need a moment of quality to win it,” reflected Murray. “A great test of our mentality, and we came out on top. We knew it would be set-pieces, long throws, stop-start. And at the very end, it’s ten versus ten and they’re throwing everything at us, and we stood every test.”

Courage, they say, is fear conquered: and Adam’s players stood up on Tuesday night and, crucially, they did not flinch. Set-pieces were disciplined, marking was tight, concentration never wavered.

Club captain Brad Barry, returning from injury, gave an outstanding lead alongside Ollie Kensdale – a crucial signing back in the autumn – while the younger players around him ran their socks off: the unsung Kai Innocent, the ever-alert Dom Odusanya, the ebullient Camron Gbadebo, the unplayable Jason Adigun and the versatile David Sesay. The sheer blinding pace of Bamba and Clarke.

And Joe Wright, whose goalkeeping stature grows with every game; from front to back, this was a team victory. But wait: that roll-call is missing a name. With eight goals in the month of February, striker George Alexander right now cannot stop scoring.

George’s goals come in all variants, stylish or scruffy, arrowing long-shots or alert tap-ins. He followed up his Saturday hat-trick with an unplayable performance on Tuesday against a quite cumbersome Maidstone defence – and on 77 minutes he turned the match. Zipping across the front of the penalty area, Alexander met Adogun’s low pass and in a single movement, scorched his shot past defender, keeper and just inside the left-hand post.

It had not been a night for the faint-hearted. The Stones possibly edged the opening phases, Ben Brookes clearing the bar with a shot, but Borough’s swift transitions were soon turning the Maidstone defence, and Alexander and Adigun both had efforts blocked.

We reached half-time goalless, and with a shared sense among supporters that a single goal would settle it. But the Sports were beginning to dominate, and the Stones were really restricted to breakaways. Settle for a point? That was clearly not in Murray’s game plan, and to their credit, his players’ energy levels never dipped. And then, with barely a quarter of an hour left, came George’s sublime strike.

A final phase, including ten aching added minutes, saw some breathless moments – and two dismissals. Raphe Brown earned a straight red with a sledgehammer challenge on Bamba, and then Clarke copped a second yellow as Borough defended with their lives. The very last action saw a Maidstone free-kick on the edge of the box, but the home goal survived, the points were secured, and the Sports ended the night just one point off leaders Dorking.

Murray – himself a man of faith – confessed to having prayed a lot during the ninety minutes! He might have well have clung to those words of St Francis: where there is despair, hope, and where there is doubt, faith.