Eastbourne Borough chairman's message to fans over club's finances

Eastbourne Borough fans at St Albans last week / Picture: Lydia Redman

Speaking at this week’s supporters' Q&A Blackmore said: “The club is in better financial shape than for probably 25 years.”

Following a financial crisis three years ago, the Sports have steadily rebuilt on and off the pitch.

Blackmore added: “There are clubs in our division with two or three times our playing budget, and yet Danny has a squad to compete with anyone.”

Asked about promotion, Blackmore and his manager admitted the club would not ideally be ready, but they said they’d take it if they achieved it.

Former manager Garry Wilson added that Borough would face much higher non-playing costs in the National League, with travel and with full-time opposition.

Responding to a comment that Borough matches have been ‘really entertaining’ this season, Bloor said: “We really do try, and we love scoring goals. We just need not to concede so many!

“This current squad really care about the club, and it’s a shame that Covid-19 restrictions have sometimes prevented closer contact with the supporters.”

The return of matchday mascots will be looked at very soon.