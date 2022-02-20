Eastbourne Borough claim point at Chippenham - picture special

Borough had fallen behind with 15 minutes to go but Hutchinson rescued a point with minutes left, leaving the Sports seventh in the National South. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, by Lydia and Nick Redman. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.
1.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
2.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
3.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
4.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman