Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough claim point at Chippenham - picture special

Dom Hutchinson's last-gasp goal earned Danny Bloor's Eastbourne Borough a valuable point at Chippenham Town.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 6:34 pm

Borough had fallen behind with 15 minutes to go but Hutchinson rescued a point with minutes left, leaving the Sports seventh in the National South. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, by Lydia and Nick Redman. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

