Eastbourne Borough claim point at Dulwich Hamlet - picture special

Charley Kendall had put Danny Bloor' s side in front in the second half at Champion Hill only for substitute Ibra Sekajja to draw the hosts level with 16 minutes to go. The point sees the Sports bounce back after Saturday's disappointing defeat at Bath, although on another night they could have left the capital with all three points. See action from Borough's loss at Bath here and see pictures from the creditable draw on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lydia and Nick Redman.