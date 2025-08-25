Eastbourne Borough have their first home point – but are still looking for their first win in National League South. And Worthing and Horsham’s bank holiday Monday road trips both ended in defeat.

Borough – bottom of the table at the start of the afternoon but now one place higher – went behind at home to Slough Town but Pemi Aderoju levelled. Borough pushed for a winner but it ended 1-1.

It’s been a tough start to the National South season, and it has not been plain sailing for Worthing or Horsham either.

Worthing went down 1-0 at Chippenham today while Horsham took the lead at Maidenhead through Shamir Fenelon but ended up beaten 2-1.

Pemi Aderoju celebrates his Eastbourne Borough equaliser against Slough | Picture by Lydia Redman for EBFC

It’s still early tables for the standings but Worthing are 15th and Horsham 18th.

In the Isthmian premier, Lewes won the Sussex derby, beating Burgess Hill Town 3-0 at the Dripping Pan – making it a perfect weekend for the Rooks and a ‘pointless’ won for Hill. Ian Gayle, Kaan Bennett and Walter Figueira were the scorers.

Chichester City notched a notable 3-0 win at Carshalton thanks to second half goals by Lewis Rustell, Billy Vigar and Pompey Academy loanee Ciaran Martin.

Whitehawk were also holiday Monday winners – coming through 1-0 at home to Dulwich thanks to Charlie Lambert’s goal.

Lewes sit fourth in the table, Whitehawk seventh, Chi ninth and Hill 12th.

In the Isthmian south east, Broadbridge Heath are fourth after inflicting Three Bridges’ first league defeat of the season. Junior Ze and Zach Young were the Bears’ scorers, Reece Hallard replied for Bridges.

A Rushaar Samuel-Smikle hat-trick earned Crowborough a 3-1 win over Hastings, for whom Gil Carvalho had opened the scoring, while East Grinstead lost 2-0 at home to Sevenoaks.

Hassocks won 2-1 at home to Eastbourne Town – Jamie Wilkes and Matt Gunn turning it wound for them after Sonny Walsh opened the scoring for Town.

In the Isthmian south central, Bognor drew 1-1 at Hornsean, where Nick Dembele’s early strike was canclled out late on by the Deans.

The SCFL premier table is led by Haywards Heath followed by Forest Row – both of whom made it four wins from four today – while Steyning and Bexhill are hot on their heels two points behind after the respective wins.

In SCFL Division 1, Jarvis Brook lead the way followed by Godalming and Infinity.