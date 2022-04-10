Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 National League South draw at Slough Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough draw at Slough - the match in 23 pictures

Eastbourne Borough's winning run ended - but their unbeaten run continued - in a 2-2 draw at Slough Town.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 12:44 pm

Chris Whelpdale and Charley Kendall put Borough 2-1 up after they'd gone behind but Slough rescued a point with a second half leveller. Borough are fifth in the National South table and with some work to do still to make sure of a play-off place. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lydia and Nick Redman.

