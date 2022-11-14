The forward’s 12th minute goal secured the Sports’ second consecutive league victory.

Supporters of both club also paid their respects to all those who have served and died in wartime service – with a pre-match service and minute’s silence.

The win takes Borough up to 12th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy second round proper.

See some pictures by Andy Pelling on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald - out every Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough 1, St Albans City 0 - the match in pictures Pre-match service and minute’s silence precedes Eastbourne Borough's narrow 1-0 home win over St Albans City in the National League South Photo: Andy Pelling Photo Sales

