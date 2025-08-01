Eastbourne Borough fans get final and free chance to see new-look Sports before season begins
Admission charges have been scrapped for the Priory Lane clash with Hashtag United and a large crowd is expected to see how Matt Gray’s new-look squad are shaping up with the National League South season now just a week away.
Borough seem to have gained nice momentum in the past week or so, and on Tuesday night, there were some impressive moments in a 2-1 win at Dulwich, including a double for Pemi Aderoju, who has joined on a season-long loan from Peterborough.
The win came three days after a 2-2 home draw with Kingstonian.
Gray said after the Dulwich win: “I’m pleased with a little bit more than I was on Saturday. But there’s a lot to work on.
“We’re a new squad with a new manager and there were some positives – two goals, some outstanding performances … I was happy our shape the majority of the time but there are instances where I’d like to improve.
“With the ball for the first 20-25 minutes I thought we were really good. After the goal we conceded, which was down to me, we lost our way a little.”
Gray said of Aderoju’s double: “That will help him... strikers want to score goals.”
Now comes the Hashtag clash and Gray said: “It’s good of the club to make it free entry.
“It’s exciting times, it’s a work in progress in pre-season, there’s still players to bring in but we’re getting close to when it really matters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.