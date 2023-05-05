Eastbourne Borough FC is being SOLD

The news follows an extraordinary general meeting at the club on Friday evening. No details about who the new owner is have been revealed but the currecnt community interest xompany who run the club will retain a stake.

The news will excite Borough fans at the end of a season in which they have finished just one place off a play-off spot, and will doubtless have them dreaming about the level the new regime might be able to take the club to.

A statement issued by chairman David Blackmore said: “The Board of Directors of Eastbourne Borough Football Club CIC are pleased to announce that we have signed Heads of Terms with an external investor for the purchase of the football club and its assets.

Eastbourne Borough FC is set to have a new owner by the end of May | Picture: Lydia Redman

“The CIC will continue to hold a minority stake in the club to ensure the club continues to maintain its role at the heart of the community and returns value for its shareholders. This is an exciting opportunity for the Club and indeed the whole town.

“It is hoped that the sale will complete by the end of May. The finer details of the sale are in the hands of the solicitors of both parties. No further announcement will be made at this time.”