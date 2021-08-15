Eastbourne Borough let in five in National South opener - report and pictures

After going two goals down early on, Borough's cause wasn't helped when they went down to ten men midway through the first half. And a clinical display from Hampton saw them ease to victory on the opening day of the new National League South season.

On the day they said farewell to assistant manager Sergio Torres, who is moving to Spain, the Sports got off to the worst possible start, going behind inside three minutes. Ruaridh Donaldson’s quick throw caught out the home defence and Daniel was given room in behind to fired beyond Curtis Anderson.

And things went from bad to worse no more than ten minutes later. Ryan Gondoh found space in behind down the right hand side and he pulled the ball across to Daniel, who saw his first effort blocked on the line but only to be on hand to rifle the rebound into the roof of the net.

Danny Bloor cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, but he would have been pleased on how his team reacted to going two goals down so early. Josh Oyinsan did well to turn inside the penalty area but his drive was parried away by Alan Julian. But the Sports’ frustrations grew as they were reduced to ten men midway through the first half. Steven James lost possession to Slew and with the Hampton forward through on goal, the Borough defender pulled him down to give referee Steve Hughes no option but to show red.

Borough looked to get back into the game despite their numerical disadvantage, with Greg Luer seeing a header go just over before James Ferry had an effort from distance go straight at Julian. But any hopes of a comeback were dashed just before half time. Jake Gray’s free-kick from 25 yards was pushed out by Anderson, but only as far as Slew who turned home the loose ball from a tight angle.

But Hampton weren’t done there – making it 4-0 just after half time. Daniel was first to a loose ball after a corner went to the far post. His cross in picked out Dean Inman at the far post, whose header forced Anderson into a smart save but only for the ball to fall to Charlie Wassmer who turned the ball in.

Borough had their backs well and truly against the wall, and Hampton continued to look threatening every time they went forwards. And the Beavers made it 5-0 just after the hour mark with arguably the pick of the bunch. Kyron Farrell was given room to line one up from 30 yards and he did just that, picking out the top corner superbly.

The visitors had further chances to add to their tally, but ultimately it was a tough start to the new season for the Sports, who now must regroup and go again next weekend at Billericay Town.

1. It was a losing end to Sergio Torres' time at Eastbourne Borough as the Sports lost 5-0 at home to Hampton and Richmond / Pictures: Andy Pelling Buy photo

2. It was a losing end to Sergio Torres' time at Eastbourne Borough as the Sports lost 5-0 at home to Hampton and Richmond / Pictures: Andy Pelling Buy photo

3. It was a losing end to Sergio Torres' time at Eastbourne Borough as the Sports lost 5-0 at home to Hampton and Richmond / Pictures: Andy Pelling Buy photo

4. It was a losing end to Sergio Torres' time at Eastbourne Borough as the Sports lost 5-0 at home to Hampton and Richmond / Pictures: Andy Pelling Buy photo