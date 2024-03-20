Eastbourne Borough match abandoned after serious injury to Alex Finney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The game – played at Gloucester City’s ground – was still goalless just before an hour had been played when Finney went down with a nasty knee injury after a challenge inside the Borough penalty area.

A couple of minutes later Borough said on X: “Finney clearly in discomfort. Both sets have players have gone back to the dressing rooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then a short time later they added: “Due to injury to Alex Finney requiring an ambulance for treatment, the match at Meadow Park has been abandoned.”

Alex Finney | Picture: EBFC

Many fans and others responded to their updates wishing Finney well and there was brighter news from the club this morning (Wednesday) when they said, also on X: “Alex Finney is in a stable condition in hospital, awake, talking and laughing with staff. He’s awaiting results of x-rays and further tests.

"We will bring you further news when we get it. We’re with you all the way, Alex!”

The game had been moved to neutral Gloucester City as Truro have been plagued with pitch problems and postponements, and this fixture will now have to be squeezed in to a packed final month of the season. Borough have eight games to play, but Truro have 14 fixtures to fulfil in 30 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match had been goalless until Finney's injury, which came in the 58th minute as the centre-back crumpled under a challenge on the edge of the Eastbourne penalty area.

In damp conditions and a slightly surreal atmosphere - with fewer than a hundred spectators - Truro had opened powerfully, forcing two early corners and creating a couple of scares for the Sports defence. But Adam Murray's side steadily took control, and by half-time they were enjoying 70-30 possession, but still seeking the breakthrough.