Eastbourne Borough miss chance to move into play-off places – Lewes and Burgess Hill chalk up vital victories

Eastbourne Borough missed the chance to move into the National South play-off places – while Lewes and Burgess Hill were among sides to record crucial victories in Easter Monday’s Isthmian League matches.

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 20:07 BST

Danny Bloor’s Borough remain one point and one place outside the National South top seven after a first half Welling goal condemned them to defeat at Welling.

The Sports have three games left to try to force their way into the end-of-season knockouts.

Worthing remain in the play-off zone – in seventh spot – despite their trip to Cheshunt being rained off. The only problem they have is having to fit five remaining league games into the final 18 days of the league season.

Lewes fans celebrate one of their early goals at Bognor | Picture: Lyn PhillipsLewes fans celebrate one of their early goals at Bognor | Picture: Lyn Phillips
It was a big day of Sussex derbies in the Isthmian League and it’s Lewes who are now in pole position to represent Sussex in the premier division play-offs after a fine 4-1 win at Bognor, with a double apiece from Ryan Gondoh – inside the first eight minutes – and Joe Taylor. Nathan Odokonyero

That puts Lewes two points outside the play-off zone with two to play – but Hastings United and Horsham rather cancelled out each other’s hopes of making the play-offs in a 0-0 draw at The Pilot Field – which leaves Horsham four points off the top five with two play, Hastings six off with three to go.

In the Isthmian south-east division, it’s not looking good for Haywards Heath Town after they lost 2-1 at home to Whitehawk. Byron Napper’s goal could not save them from a defeat which leaves them in the relegation play-off zone with only two matches left. Whitehawk remain third.

Burgess Hill Town gave themselves a huge chance to escape that same zone with a 2-1 home win over Three Bridges, Kieran Rowe and Dan Perry on target. That leaves Bridges still with an outside chance of being in those relegation play-offs... they and Lancing – who drew 1-1 at Littlehampton – should be okay but still need points to make sure.

Burgess Hill Town players celebrate Dan Perry's goal, which proved to be a crucial winner at home to Three Bridges | Picture: Chris NealBurgess Hill Town players celebrate Dan Perry's goal, which proved to be a crucial winner at home to Three Bridges | Picture: Chris Neal
For Lancing Tommy Blennerhassett cancelled out an early Josh Short goal as the spoils were shared at The Sportsfield.

Chichester City v East Grinstead was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

In the SCFL premier, Broadbridge Heath need two wins from their last three gamesto win the tirle but Crawley Down Gatwick are still in the hunt after a 3-0 win at home to Lingfield. Newhaven's chances are hanging by a thread after a 4-0 loss at Peacehaven.

Dan Perry celebrates the Hillians' winner | Picture: Phil DennettDan Perry celebrates the Hillians' winner | Picture: Phil Dennett
