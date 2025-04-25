Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie: Let’s make history together this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As we prepare for the last day of this unforgettable campaign, we find ourselves just one point off the top. That's right, just one point away from glory.
With six teams still in the hunt, this league has been one of the most competitive in recent memory, and we're right at the heart of it. The dream is alive; it's all to play for.
A huge thank you to the 200-strong Pink Army who made the journey to Salisbury on Monday. You were loud, proud, and passionate – and the boys heard every word.
Another hard fought 1-0 win on the road, and another crucial three points to keep the pressure on. You were immense. The fancy dress was superb and despite getting drenched, you played your part in that win. Now, it's time to bring that energy home.
We've already made history this season by selling out the ReachTV Stadium. We have had some electrifying performances on the pitch, our remarkable growth off it, and the unstoppable momentum that's been building around this club all year.
The national press has taken notice, the cameras continue to roll and document everything we have achieved. We have had eyes from across the country (and well beyond) watching us. But none of it means anything without you. Our 12th man. Our secret weapon.
So, I'm calling on every Borough supporter, every football lover, every proud Eastbourne resident: come out in force this Saturday – 3pm start – versus Weston-super-Mare.
Let's sell out the Reach TV Stadium two weeks in a row. Let's make our town the loudest, proudest place in the country this weekend.
Bring your voices, bring your colours, bring your passion. Let's give the players an atmosphere that's never been felt before, a roar that shakes the very foundations of Priory Lane and drives our team all the way to glory.
Before tomorrow’s kick-off, we'll be celebrating another triumph, the incredible success of our women's team. They'll be parading their hard-earned trophies, and rightly so.
These women have shown exceptional talent, determination, and pure Borough spirit all season. We want every fan on their feet for them, because what they've achieved is nothing short of phenomenal. Thank you Chris Day and team for such an amazing haul.
This club has always been about more than football, it's about community, belief and proving what's possible when people unite behind a common cause. And now, after a season full of passion, pride, and progress, we stand on the brink of something extraordinary.
This is our town. This is our team. This is our moment. Come play your part.
Come on, Eastbourne. Let's make history this Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.