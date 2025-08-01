There’s a buzz around Eastbourne – and it’s coming from the ReachTV Stadium.

We’ve got a brand-new team: young, fearless and ready to make their mark.

Tomorrow, we welcome Hashtag United for our final pre-season friendly and the best part? Tickets are FREE for everyone.

Come and meet the TikTok stars of Hashtag, get your selfies, bring the kids, and enjoy a full day of football and fun.

Eastbourne Borough are starting to show some promise - and owner Simon Leslie is relishing the new season | Picture: Lydia Redman

It’s going to be a family-friendly atmosphere with something for everyone and a great chance to meet the new Eastbourne Borough squad before the season begins. Get them to sign your new shirts and be in with a chance to win a trip to Barbados.

If you haven’t seen our fantastic competition already, you have a chance to win a trip to Eastbourne, Barbados, by buying the new shirt and posting online, check the website ebfc.co.uk for the BorotoBarbados challenge.

This weekend the lucky winner of the first competition is cruising around the Mediterranean on a Norwegian Cruise Liner, all for posting a picture online.

But this summer hasn’t just been about building a team. We’ve been building a destination.

This month sees the launch of our brand-new padel courts, alongside a revamped clubhouse and a more comfortable bar area fitted with cool new furniture and fresh food choices.

I’ve had a sneaky peek and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created. Borough is becoming a real Eastbourne hub, a place to hang out, eat, drink, and enjoy top-level non-league football with friends and family.

So come down. Bring your mates, bring the kids, and experience it for yourself. This is the new Eastbourne Borough and it’s only just getting started.

The countdown is on: just two weeks to go until our first home game of the season Saturday, August 16th against Hornchurch. You won’t want to miss it.

Let’s go, Borough – third time is a charm.