Eastbourne Borough put 'great focus on people's beliefs and faiths', says boss Murray

Eastbourne Borough celebrate a goal against Chippenham Town | Picture: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough manager Adam Murray believes “everything we do is based on belief or faith” after his side beat Chippenham Town 4-1.

Despite an early setback, Borough turned the game around to lead 2-1 at halftime, with goals from Jayden Davis and Yahya Bamba.

Midway through the second half, Jason Adigun netted a vital third goal, further strengthening their advantage. Just two minutes later, George Alexander added a fourth, sealing the victory and securing all three points for The Sports.

Murray expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance, highlighting how they successfully disrupted Chippenham's usual style of play. “We knew what kind of game it was going to be. We spoke about bringing the fire because I got a feeling it was going to be like the Hampton [and Richmond] game with the way Chippenham play,” he said.

“They are a very good footballing team if you allow them to play. I've seen them literally tear teams apart and we knew we had to be at it for 95 minutes, on the front foot, being aggressive and making sure that the detail in our press was right and I thought the boys nailed it superbly.

“I think in the first half we could have had three or four more goals. The point of today is we had to keep that focus for 90 minutes because against teams like that, that are so free flowing, if you switch off and allow them in they will punish you.

“We switched off early doors and got punished but overall I thought the boys were great and it's a big victory.”

Murray also explained the main factors which have made Eastbourne Borough a special and unique place to manage since he took charge in January 2024. He said: “This is a special place and unlike any other place that I've been at in terms of we do things differently. People will see the boys praying on the pitch before the game and we do things like that differently.

“We've got a couple of the lads fasting at the minute for Ramadan and we want to put great focus on people's beliefs and faiths. We've also got things like a Bible study that goes on here so it's a different place .

“Everything we do is based on belief and faith, whether it's your religion or whether it's out on the pitch. Everything we do, we've done on belief and faith and it always gives you a good rock to build everything off.”