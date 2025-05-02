Eastbourne Borough ready for Maidstone match-up as play-off race hots up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A National South showdown at a sold-out Priory Lane: and two clubs in great form and striving for promotion: what a day Sunday should be.

Come 3pm, the ReachTV Stadium will be happily heaving with well over 3,000 spectators, whose cauldron of noise will surely lift this play-off semi-final to the next level.

Adam Murray’s Borough – unbeaten at home in the league all season – will be very marginal favourites against a Maidstone side who secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Worthing on Wednesday night.

A win for the Rebels in that eliminator would have set up an intriguing East Sussex v West Sussex derby – but the Stones burst that particular party balloon with a battling performance over Chris Agutter’s men at Woodside Road.

The Sports faithful gather again on Sunday | Picture: Lydia Redman

A full nine points separated Borough and the Stones in the final league table, with third-placed Borough earning a passage straight to the semi-final. The Stones squeezed into the play-offs in seventh place, after a patchy season in which some impressive wins were undermined by other underpowered performances.

Maidstone will have needed to redouble their energy, and possibly nurse some sore joints and limbs, after the Wednesday night contest at a sold-out Woodside Road.

Borough and Maidstone played out two very different league fixtures during the season. Borough were well beaten at the Gallagher Stadium, giving away poor goals and seeing striker Yahaya Bamba sent off. But under the Priory Lane floodlights in February, the Sports dominated a physical game, and should have won by more than their single late goal.

There will be one-to-one battles and tactical twists, and the runes suggest a tight low-scoring game rather than a goalfest. But Eastbourne love to play on the front foot – so might this one turn into one of those “forwards versus defence” training games? Rule nothing out.

Borough go for goal against Weston | Lydia Redman

The Sports will have welcomed a full week of recuperation after that last league game – a 3-0 victory over Weston-super-Mare – but Murray will need late fitness assessments on two or three players. A major plus for the Eastbourne manager is the availability – after a four-game suspension – of dynamic attacker Courtney Clarke.

The visitors are, under league rules, allocated 15% of ground capacity - around 600 tickets. With home fans riding the tide of Borough success, the match is expected to be sold out.

Following some minor disturbances – mainly from away supporters of minor age! – at the Good Friday game against Worthing, the ground will be segregated, and all spectators are asked to arrive in very good time, and to be patient with admission procedures.

Sunday’s reward for the winners is a play-off final against the victors in Saturday afternoon’s semi-final between Torquay United and Boreham Wood. The final is hosted by the higher-placed club, so Borough would face either a long haul to Devon, or a home game against the Wood. The North London outfit squeezed through their eliminator on Tuesday night against Dorking Wanderers, turning round a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in the 98th minute.

Don’t delay if you want to be a part of Eastbourne Borough’s biggest game for well over a decade. Were you there to see Ollie Rowland’s last-minute FA Cup penalty against Oxford United? Or to witness Jamie Taylor strike one of the greatest goals the Lane has ever seen, to defeat AFC Wimbledon? It’s time for the next chapter to be written…

THE MOOD IN THE CAMP

A superb run of form has seen Eastbourne Borough finish the league season in third place – just a single point from winning the National South title, but favourably placed for the coming play-offs. A bye in the “eliminators” has given Murray’s squad a fixture-free week, ahead of Sunday’s semi-final. But that didn’t mean a week off.

We asked Matt Green, Borough assistant manager: have you booked any summer holidays yet? “No, absolutely not! This project here is the complete priority in my life! The boys did magnificently well against Weston (the final league fixture) – but it’s been so tight at the top that we had to be at the top of our own game.

“The Gaffer has made clear that what we achieve this season, going into the play-offs, is entirely in our own hands. The other results on the final day, of course, were not in our control, but we did what we had to do. And now we are two winnable games away from promotion, so again it’s up to us!

“The players are in love with it, and they’re scoring goals. The huge benefit of being full time is that we can do that little bit extra, including the forward movements, the finishing drills. We can be endlessly creative going forward. They’ve put in a lot of hard work, they have piles of energy and appetite, and they’ve got youth on their side. They are brilliant to work with.

“I’ve spent my whole career up front, but I can honestly tell you I wouldn’t want to be a defender having to face these guys! They come at you like an avalanche!

“The boys are gaining experience all the time, on this journey that we’re on. And our recent form has given us a lot of momentum for these upcoming matches. Now we refresh, we prepare, and we do it all again on Sunday!”

Even so, summer has evidently arrived a bit early, in our Suntrap of the South, and Adam Murray has measured out the week to permit some time off too. On this morning, Priory Lane is sparkling in unflecked sunshine, and the squad are in. They have been well limbered up, with some crazy one-touch games laced with a good dash of hilarity, and of course some shooting drills – that unquenchable thirst for smashing a sphere of leather into a net, again and again.

At the end of the session, a handful of players allow themselves five minutes propped against the perimeter fence. Freddie Carter, youngest of the squad, is winding down and simply drinking the sunshine. A couple of others are swapping the banter – inoffensively – and laughing out loud. Play-off nerves? Not a sign, not an inkling.

Jack Clarke, midfield motivator and Borough’s imitation Jack Grealish, spots the Herald reporter and is up on his feet. “Kev! Interview me!” Sorry, Jack – we’ll catch you for the next interview after you’ve scored Sunday’s winning goal. Or possibly if you’ve merely set it up with your ball-winning tackle, weaving run and killer pass….

Professional footballer: it’s not the worst career choice. Especially if you’re Eastbourne Borough.