Sports manager Danny Bloor had already been in discussions with his current squad, and – while still a work in progress – he went public with these names:

ALREADY ON CONTRACT FOR 22-23: Lee Worgan, Chris Whelpdale, Jaden Perez

NEW CONTRACTS AGREED AND SIGNED FOR 22-23: Mitch Dickenson, James Hammond, Greg Luer, Charlie Walker, Jake Elliott

Leone Gravata has also been offered a 22-23 contract, while squad members Steve James and James Vaughan have been invited back for new-season training. Among the players released are winger Joel Rollinson and back-up goalkeepers Luke Glover and Gregor Shaw.

Borough were well served last season by a number of loan players, who return to their parent clubs, but manager Bloor – who enjoys a strong relationship with several Football League clubs – is sure to make best use of his contacts in bringing in a further crop of young talent.

The Sports will head for some new destinations next season, with Cheshunt and Taunton Town promoted to National South alongside local rivals Worthing and old adversaries Farnborough. Relegated from the National League are Dover Athletic and Weymouth.

Climbing to the National League are Maidstone United and Dorking Wanderers – who won a thrilling play-off final last Saturday against Ebbsfleet United, who were leading until the ninth minute of stoppage time, before Wanderers grabbed an equaliser and then clinched victory in the extra half-hour.

Meanwhile the Langney Sports Club was thronged with supporters on Monday evening for the club’s awards evening. Among the winners were James Hammond and Charley Kendall, jointly nominated Manager’s Player of the Season, while Jack Currie picked up Players’ Player.

Other honours:

Women’s First Team:

Manager’s Player of the Season: Ellie Schuetze

Players’ Player of the Season: Gemma Vine

Supporters’ Player of the Season: Amelia Bowerman

Under 18s:

Manager’s Player of the Season: Sam Bull

Players’ Player of the Season: Hayden Beaconsfield

Clubman of the year:

Jointly Andy Miller and Stephen Carter

Sportsman of the year: Photographer Andy Pelling (who naturally covered the event)

1. Award winners at Eastbourne Borough FC's presentation night / Pictures: Andy Pelling Photo Sales

