A biting cold night, and not a lot to warm the home fans. Eastbourne Borough slipped to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday, giving themselves too much to do after conceding two goals in the first half-hour.

Front man Jack Wood, on loan from Southend United, did the damage for the Angels. With just two minutes on the clock, his drilled shot through a crowded penalty area put the visitors ahead, and just on the half-hour Wood battered his way past two challenges to scorch a second goal past Lee Worgan’s right-hand for 2-0.

The Sports had begun with a back three, but following that disastrous opening phase, Danny Bloor and his coaching staff totally reshaped the team and returned to its more familiar shape. As damage limitation, the reshuffle worked – but that damage was already done, and Tonbridge defended stoutly for the remaining hour.

A blistering start to the second half almost brought swift reward, Jaden Perez flashing a header narrowly past the left post from a right-wing cutback. Then Luke Pearce saw a 25 yarder saved after a smart exchange of passes. But the Angels, with no need to take risks or venture forward, defended their two-goal cushion until the 81st minute.

Eastbourne Borough are outnumbered by Tonbridge Angels, who won 2-1 | Picture: Lydia Redman

Then, with Borough still piling on the pressure, Normal Wabo was felled in the box and Shiloh Remy smashed in the penalty to give some hope. But Tonbridge successfully saw out the remaining minutes and headed back to Kent with all three points. It was the sort of game where manager, players and supporters probably wanted to say stop – let’s start this one again. But that, unfortunately, is not written into the rules.

Borough: Worgan; Burchell, Barry, Bartley; Gravata, Remy, Bendle, Beckford (Perez 33), Innocent; Walker (Wabo 75); Pearce. Unused subs: Holter, Bull, Kastrati.

Referee: Michael Robertson-Tant Att: 625