Eastbourne Borough set to embark on new journey (and plenty of long treks)

A new season, and new journeys in every sense: the National South fixtures are out, and Eastbourne Borough are just four weeks away from opening the next chapter of the club’s history.

The Sports open with a home fixture on Saturday 5th August against Hampton and Richmond Borough, before heading off for away games at Farnborough on Tuesday 8th and newly-promoted Aveley on Saturday 12th.

Before those league openers, Borough have three home friendlies. This Saturday (8th) former manager Tommy Widdrington brings his current club Aldershot Town to the Lane with a 3.00pm kick-off. Pre-season friendlies usually have a low-key, limber-up feel, with a host of anonymous triallists – but this is no usual pre-season, and a four-figure crowd would be no surprise.

Then on Saturday 22th the Sports entertain Charlton Athletic and on Saturday 29nd AFC Wimbledon are the visitors.

Eastbourne Borough had a fine 22-23 season - but it will be a very new-look side who take to the field for 23-24 | Picture: Lydia Redman

Supporters will be forgiven for feeling pretty dizzy after a whirlwind summer, with new owner Simon Leslie setting huge changes in motion.

The club has a full-time playing squad for the first time in its history, a new manager in former Albion and Dorking Wanderers coach Mark Beard, with a full complement of coaching and support staff – and the announcement this week of a major new shirt sponsor, Norwegian Cruise Line.

The new kit – with a striking new design but retaining Brough’s traditional red – comes on a three-year deal with Italian suppliers Errea.

Beard has recruited players from far and wide, who fit the profile of a team which can benefit from full-time training and specialised coaching – with a strong lean towards performance analysis.

There is a strong emphasis on youth, with Beard clearly targeting players with potential to develop and benefit from the five-day coaching regime. Newest signings include highly promising local youngster Fletcher Holman and nineteen-year-old Scott Leslie from St Albans City. Among the very few survivors from Danny Bloor’s squad of 22-23 are popular front players Leone Gravata and Shiloh Remy.

Borough supporters spent the summer reeling from the huge changes – and probably a little sceptical – but Simon Leslie’s regular presence at Priory Lane in recent weeks will have reassured them that Simon is anything but an absentee landlord.

On Tuesday night a packed Langney Sports Club heard Leslie – alongside manager Beard and new CEO Alan Williams – field a range of questions from supporters, and the mood was positive. But wherever the M25, M4 and M5 lead them this season, it is beginning to look like an eventful and intriguing journey.

Fixtures in focus

Borough’s early fixtures may not take them too far afield – but there are some very long roads ahead before the National South season ends on 20th April.

There is almost a case for re-naming the division National League South and West – for numerous opponents are more westerly than southerly. And ominously, three of Borough’s longest trips are scheduled for the month of February. Turned around on the M4, anyone, when half-way to Weston-super-Mare? Or landed with a re-arranged Tuesday night in Truro?

Under new owner Leslie, and with a new full-time playing squad, the club may well look seriously at some overnight stays – something Eastbourne Borough last undertook during their three heady seasons 2009 to 2012 in the National League.

Following their opener at home to Hampton and Richmond, and two relatively short away trips to Farnborough and Aveley, Borough welcome two long-distance opponents Bath City and Truro City, on successive August Saturdays, swiftly followed by the visit of Weston-super-Mare in early September: no doubt a few Eastbourne guest houses will welcome the extra bookings...

A mid-September trek to Yeovil Town is followed by an intriguing match-up with Welling United – managed by popular former manager Danny Bloor, whose services were not re-engaged by Simon Leslie. And into October, on Non-League Day, the Sports have an eye-catching home game with Torquay United.

It is after Christmas – where the two fixtures are paired with local rivals Worthing – that some of the longest journeys await. The January-February schedule includes Torquay, Bath, Truro and Weston. But at least the run-in is a little kinder: no long hauls after mid-March, and a visit from Braintree Town to round off the season.