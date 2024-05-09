Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Borough Football Club have signed forward George Alexander on a two-year deal.

The striker, 22, joins the Sports from fellow National League South side Chelmsford City – where he scored eight goals having only joined the Clarets in February.

Alexander joins subject to National League and FA approval, and becomes the first new signing of the summer, and Adam Murray is excited to be working with him.

“We are really pleased to bring George to the club,” said the Borough boss. “He is a natural goal scorer and has shown this again this season – scoring 16 goals at this level. He will add fire power to our team and has a hunger to be successful.”

George Alexander | Picture: EBFC

Alexander came through the Academy at Millwall, before joining National League side Bromley in the summer of 2021. He made over 30 appearances for the Kent side in 2021/22, and after finding opportunities at Hayes Lane limited went on loan to Welling United and then Slough Town in 2022/23.

It was at the latter where he proved successful – scoring six goals in just seven games for the Rebels. He re-joined Slough on loan for the first half of 2023/24, scoring five goals, before a spell at Dartford proceeded a permanent switch to Chelmsford.

Alexander scored 19 National League South goals last term – with his first for Chelmsford coming against the Sports in their 3-0 win at Priory Lane in February. He will wear number 9 for the Sports in 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Borough are excited to announce Nick Spiers as the new Head of Football Operations at Priory Lane. Nick steps up from being the Club’s Welfare Officer and Youth Secretary, and will now oversee all matters to do with the Youth, Women & Girls Section.

Nick Spiers | Picture: EBFC

He will also manage all administrative matters concerning the Under 18s and Under 19 Academy team. And Spiers has already set out his plans for the youth section at the club.

“I want to build a youth section that aligns us more with a professional club, and makes us develop at the right pace – retain and attract new players. The ultimate goal will be each year to get two, three or four players in front of the men’s and women’s first team managers.

“We want to bridge the gap between the men’s and women’s first team, to get the management teams to come and look and be excited at what we have here. I want to make the youth section sustainable for the future. I want to create a football for all section, moving into an elite section and create a real pathway through the club and potentially into the first team.

“It’s a difficult task for any team to have youth section players come through into first team football, and we want to develop, retain and also attract the best talent in the local area. The only way we can attract a good player is to have a structured, disciplined youth section.

“We need to be working with the first team to set the DNA and the philosophy that the first team manager wants, so we can enforce that and push that down through the age groups.”

Spiers is no stranger to the local football landscape, and after doing a wide variety of roles in both senior and youth football will now be focussing on developing the youth structure at Eastbourne Borough.

He said: “I’ve been involved in football since I was a kid – I’ve played around the county, managed and coached in the County League, and then got into youth football. I coached numerous teams right the way through from Under 7 to Under 18, I’ve done a bit of everything.

