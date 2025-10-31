Eastbourne Borough Football Club are proud to reveal a limited edition fourth kit in partnership with supplier Errea to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives serving the country.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1914, over 1.2 million people have laid down their lives protecting our country. The club have produced a short film – For The Fallen – which pays tribute to them and celebrates the launch of this special edition kit.

Only 150 shirts have been made - all in adult sizes - and will have a retail price of £65 with profits for the sales going to the Army Benevolent Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team will wear the kit for our home game against Weston-super-Mare on November 8 at Connect Management Stadium.

Chief Executive Alan Williams said: “It’s important to remember those who gave up their lives to keep us safe, and we have a responsibility to recognise them and their efforts.

“This kit is our tribute to those who sacrificed everything to protect their country, and we are honoured to be working alongside Army Benevolent Fund for this occasion."

Supporters may purchase their limited edition shirts from the Club Shop at Priory Lane from 2pm on Monday (November 3). These shirts will not be available for online purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigadier (Ret’d) Peter Monteith MBE, Chief Operating Officer of the Army Benevolent Fund, said: “We’re honoured and grateful to be part of this powerful tribute from Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

Eastbourne Borough unveil the new limited-edition kit

“The limited-edition kit, launched alongside the moving film, For The Fallen, is a meaningful symbol of remembrance. The support it generates will make a real difference to soldiers, veterans, and their families."

With heartfelt thanks to everyone who gave their time to make this film possible, including co-owner and Hollywood name Oliver Trevena who provided the voiceover.

Veterans: Dave Easton, Alan Leith, Steve Leith; Fans: John Smith, Rob Quinn, John Daly; Players: Craig Eastmond, Soph Moule, Josh Anifowose, Ruby Starkey, Arthur Grout, Lola Dulake

Together, we remember.

#ForTheFallen #RemembranceDay #EBFC