Eastbourne Borough v Bath City had almost everything - report plus 13 more pictures

Early goals, own goals, penalties, and a ludicrously late decider in the 96th minute: this was a remarkable contest at the newly named SO Legal Stadium, swaying back and forth in sub-Saharan conditions.
The Sports drew first blood on seven minutes, when the outstanding Chris Whelpdale headed goalwards from a corner, and frantic attempts to clear saw the ball rebound off Luke Spokes into the net. Whelps the scorer, or an own goal? One for the Dubious Goals Committee….
But within a minute, the men in red had returned the compliment, Alex Wynter diverting a low cross past his own keeper, after the powerfully impressive Cody Cooke had forged the opening.
The Sports grew stronger and James Hammond restored the lead from the penalty spot after Wynter was fouled at a corner. Then Whelpdale notched the goal of the game after a magnificent Hammond crossfield pass, finding Leone Gravata wide on the left, and from Leone’s centre, Whelps skimmed his header expertly past the keeper.
Turning round at 3-1, Borough should have been in control – but it never felt like that sort of game. Jordan Dyer pulled one back on 52 minutes, finishing off a recycled free-kick at the back post. And ten minutes later Joe Raynes took an all too easy tumble under Gravata’s challenge, and Cooke drilled in the penalty.
With both minutes and energy draining away, there were near misses – or depending on your loyalties, narrow escapes at both ends. In fairness to City, the closest to a decider had come at the River End, where Alex Fletcher found himself with only Worgs to beat – and didn’t. We were just ticking into the sixth of the five allotted added minutes. A final Romans attack - cleared but only out of touch by the right corner flag. And from the long throw, skipper Parselle whacked home the winner. It was the first time City had been ahead – but it was enough.