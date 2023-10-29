Eastbourne Borough v Slough: 3-3 thriller at Priory Lane in 46 pictures

Eastbourne Borough had to settle for a point as Slough fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to force a 3-3 draw at Priory Lane.

Leone Gravata and Decarray Sheriff put Mark Beard’s team 2-0 up before the Berkshire side pulled it back to 2-1. Zak Emmerson’s finish appeared to make the points safe but Slough kept battling and claimed a point, their third goal coming six minutes from time.

The result leaves Borough 20th, with a trip to Chippenham – one of the sides just above them in the table – next up on Saturday.

