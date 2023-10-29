BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Eastbourne Borough v Slough: 3-3 thriller at Priory Lane in 46 pictures

Eastbourne Borough had to settle for a point as Slough fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to force a 3-3 draw at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT

Leone Gravata and Decarray Sheriff put Mark Beard’s team 2-0 up before the Berkshire side pulled it back to 2-1. Zak Emmerson’s finish appeared to make the points safe but Slough kept battling and claimed a point, their third goal coming six minutes from time.

The result leaves Borough 20th, with a trip to Chippenham – one of the sides just above them in the table – next up on Saturday.

Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday but in the meantime check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s match gallery on this page and the ones linked – and see more pictures from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South

1. Eastbourne Borough v Slough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South

2. Eastbourne Borough v Slough pics by Lydia and Nick Redman (3).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South

3. Eastbourne Borough v Slough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South

4. Eastbourne Borough v Slough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (16).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough v Slough in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne Borough