Eastbourne Borough v Worthing - Bloor admits: It’s a bit more than just another game

Sussex’s top two semi-professional football clubs meet again tomorrow (Sat Jan 14).

They take the field at the SO Legal Community Stadium, aka Priory Lane, Eastbourne. Reds against Reds, East against West, Bloor against Hinshelwood, Sports against the Mackerel Men: a proper Sussex derby. Boro boss Danny Bloor can’t wait.

“Worthing may have surprised a few people this season but they haven’t surprised me at all. Hinsh has an excellent squad who play great football and love to go forward. We’ve enjoyed two super games already – a draw in the league and a very good FA Cup win. They were both very close and I’m not expecting Saturday to be very different."

Just another game, then? “It’s a little bit more than that, with the local derby dimension. I’m happy to let the supporters enjoy their rivalry, in the best spirit of course. We will simply be prepared and focused as for any match, and I’m sure Adam will be the same.

Eastbourne Borough - pictured in their recent win at Havant - return home this weekend to welcome Worthing | Picture: Lydia Redman

“What is certainly important for Sussex is that both clubs are flourishing at the moment. National South is a tough, high quality division, and we are both in the top third with plenty to play for.”

Bloor’s men came home empty-handed from the long haul to Bath City last weekend, losing 2-0 to a goal in each half, to leave the Sports just outside the play-off places in National South.

“We were sorry not to bring points home from Bath, but it was actually a very even contest. We were only beaten by two of the very best goals you’ll see, at our level or above – two worldies to be truthful. I know what my squad is capable of, and we will be back at it on Saturday.”

At Twerton Park he missed the services of midfielder James Vaughan and playmaker Chris Whelpdale, both injured. “Whelps and James did travel, but we chose not to risk them and I am hoping they will be in contention for a starting shirt on Saturday.”

Borough’s bench in Somerset was possibly the youngest in the club’s semi-pro history: four Under-18s, plus Milly Scarlett the senior man at just 22. With loan striker Jake Hutchinson also now departed, is the Gaffer a little short of bodies?

“The games come thick and fast, and that makes demands on our playing resources. But the first thing to say is how excited we are to have these 17- and 18-year-olds ever closer to playing in the first team. They are absolutely not simply makeweights, and our supporters really have something to look forward to as the youngsters develop.

“I am actively looking to bring in one or possibly two more players. I’ve watched two matches already this week, and there may be an update shortly. We could well be in the market for a striker, or better still for someone who can play up top but also in wide positions. At our level, with relatively small squads, versatility is always an asset.”

On Tuesday night of this week, Bloor had expected to field a mix of senior players and young prospects against Bognor Regis Town, but torrential rain left the Nyewood Lane pitch unplayable, and so Borough’s Sussex Senior Cup visit must be rescheduled.

