Eastbourne Borough host Worthing on Good Friday in one of Sussex’s most important non-league tussles for many years. Worthing are second in the National South table – Borough two points behind them in third. Either can win the title – but both might have to settle for a play-off place instead.

Kevin Anderson has compared the two camps ahead of a pivotal match that will be played in front of more than 3,200 – Priory Lane’s biggest crowd for 15 years.

THE GAFFERS

Chris Agutter – Aggie to all who know him – was a slightly left-field choice to replace Adam Hinshelwood, but his CV is impressive and marks steady progression.

Eastbourne Borough are in fine form - especially at home | Picture: Lydia Redman

A well-known face at Priory Lane, Chris worked under Tommy Widdrington and was also Borough’s successful Under-18 coach. His career took him to Stevenage, working with ebullient former Crawley boss Steve Evans, and to Brighton’s academy, in between two spells managing Hastings United – before heading to Woodside Road.

Some expected a season of steady rebuilding for the Rebels – but Agutter has worked pragmatically to reshape Hinshelwood’s squad into a formidable team.

Adam Murray has been a revelation at EBFC. He inherited a failing squad with low morale, reshaped it, and slowly and steadily coaxed the club to safety.

Murray has his own style and personality, and there is much more to him than the guy performing keepie-uppies in the technical area.

Worthing have had a more successful season than many expected | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

His footballing brain is incisive, his methods are inventive, his sincerity and honesty are genuine, and he loves the job. A higher level of management is surely within reach – will it be with Borough?

STYLE AND SHAPE

Worthing are pretty uncomplicated. A back four, a broad midfield and either one or two target men.

Captain and committed purposeful leader Joel Colbran sets high standards on the field. The full-backs have liberty to advance – watch for former Sports man Sam Beard on his forays up the left – and they do occasionally over-reach, with open spaces behind them.

When they win midfield possession there is no tippy-tappy but simply the swiftest direct route forward. A heap of goals have come from Danny Cashman, with his pace, close control and eagerness to pull the trigger; but the loping height of Mo Faal and Temi Babalola can press panic buttons in any opposing defence.

Stopping the Rebels has to begin with a strong defensive midfield. Look for at least a cameo from experienced former Borough player Nicky Wheeler, the left winger with the educated right foot!

Goalkeeping has been a slight problem position, and Lucas Covolan is more a traditional big shot-stopper than a sweeper with a ball at his feet.

Depth of squad has sometimes been an issue: Agutter has recently called on popular defender and assistant manager Aarran Racine, one of the nicest guys in football – after he came out of retirement.

After a mid-season of rapid ins and outs, Eastbourne’s squad has recently looked much more settled.

Joe Wright – rather an emergency signing in early season – has grown into the goalkeeping role impressively. Murray is light on proper defenders, although his preferred 3-4-3 formation only needs three of them anyway.

Ollie Kensdale at centre-back will be key, but in Camron Gbadebo, David Sesay and Kai Innocent, the manager has strong, quick and skilful alternatives.

The midfield in mid-season seemed to have players stepping on each other’s toes, but it has finally taken shape superbly, with Jason Adigun in splendid form, and both Jayden Davis and Jack Clarke full of appetite.

Up front, Murray will miss the suspended Courtney Clarke, but Yahaya Bamba’s pace can turn any defence in this league, and George Alexander is much more than a goal-poacher.

Oh, and who is that big guy with the curly locks, the goalscoring pedigree and the pace and physique to belie his 38 years? Matt Green, assistant manager and big personality, has to be worth twenty minutes off the bench...

RECENT FORM

A long, long season has seen great performances as well as two or three dips. Both clubs, though, are right back in winning shape.

The Sports have lost only once – a feeble performance at Dorking Wanderers – in ten games, while the Rebels had their own wobble with two defeats at the end of March to lowly opposition, but are looking really sharp again.

THE ODDS

Goodness knows! Probably best to keep your tenner in your pocket, and simply enjoy this intriguing contest.

Neither the title nor the play-off placings will be conclusively decided on Good Friday; but whoever loses will face a tougher last couple of games. It will need 90 minutes of strong nerves – even if your team falls behind – and it will be no surprise if the result is still in doubt with eighty minutes on the clock. We wish best of luck to both clubs.