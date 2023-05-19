Eastbourne Borough legends of yesteryear will be back in action at Priory Lane this Sunday.

Just when you thought you’d had your share of action for this season, the former Langney favourites will take on Sidley United in the Andy Atkin charity match.

It is in aid of Andy's teenage son Sam, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Former favourites who have confirmed their appearance include Darren Baker, Ben Austin, Matt Crabb, Matt Smart, Dean Lightwood, Neil Jenkins, Marc Pullen, John Westcott, Pat Harding, Jay Lovett, Nathan Crabb, Sam Crabb, Allen Tait and Liam Barham.

Priory Lane stages a legends game this Sunday

Andy Atkin himself will play a half for each team.

He was a great favourite with Langney fans with his insatiable appetite for scoring goals.

He played a key part in steering the former Langney Sports out of the County League.

Garry Wilson, who will be managing the Legends team, said: "He was a key figure in getting us out of the County League and he continued to score goals when we got into the Conference."

Former Sports chairman Mick Grimer said, " He was a formidable striker who could run through brick walls."

Andy was a great favourite with the Langney fans and it is hoped that a large crowd will turn up for a game that kicks off at 2pm.