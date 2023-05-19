Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Eastbourne Borough welcome Langney legends in match for good cause

Eastbourne Borough legends of yesteryear will be back in action at Priory Lane this Sunday.

By Ken McEwan
Published 19th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Just when you thought you’d had your share of action for this season, the former Langney favourites will take on Sidley United in the Andy Atkin charity match.

It is in aid of Andy's teenage son Sam, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former favourites who have confirmed their appearance include Darren Baker, Ben Austin, Matt Crabb, Matt Smart, Dean Lightwood, Neil Jenkins, Marc Pullen, John Westcott, Pat Harding, Jay Lovett, Nathan Crabb, Sam Crabb, Allen Tait and Liam Barham.

Most Popular
Priory Lane stages a legends game this SundayPriory Lane stages a legends game this Sunday
Priory Lane stages a legends game this Sunday

Andy Atkin himself will play a half for each team.

He was a great favourite with Langney fans with his insatiable appetite for scoring goals.

He played a key part in steering the former Langney Sports out of the County League.

Garry Wilson, who will be managing the Legends team, said: "He was a key figure in getting us out of the County League and he continued to score goals when we got into the Conference."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Sports chairman Mick Grimer said, " He was a formidable striker who could run through brick walls."

Andy was a great favourite with the Langney fans and it is hoped that a large crowd will turn up for a game that kicks off at 2pm.

You can pay at the gate tickets will be £5 with chidren charged £1.

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough