Eastbourne Borough will give youth a chance in Sussex Senior Cup tie at Bognor Regis Town

Eastbourne Borough will field a squad made up mainly of U18 and dual-signed squad members when they go to Bognor Regis Town in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

The Eastbourne Borough management will give youth a chance in the Sussex Senior Cup at Bognor this week | Picture: Lydia Redman

Sports chairman David Blackmore said: ““We are so pleased that this fixture gives us the opportunity to give even more of our young players to chance to shine and force their way into the First team as so many already have.

"We respect this competition and always want to progress as far as we can and are as excited as Danny is that he has the opportunity to utilise his entire squad for this game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough boss Danny Bloor, who watched his side lose 2-0 at Bath City on Saturday, said: “I have been very impressed with the U18s squad players that have been in and around the first team training sessions so far this season and I am excited to see them play as part of the first team squad in this fixture.

"With the U18 squad having had an extended Christmas break this gives them the chance to get straight back into it and play in front of me and my management team. We have some fantastic young players at the club, four of them were on the bench at Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only way you find out about young players is by playing them and I am thrilled to be able to give so many the opportunity.We only have to look at Leone Gravata this season. He has grabbed the opportunity given to him and is now one of our most important players and one of the best wide players within the National League South.

"Having had our second longest journey of the season to Bath on Saturday, we entertain Worthing this Saturday and then have our the longest journey of the season travelling to Taunton next Tuesday – it’s been a packed New Year so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad