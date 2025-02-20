Eastbourne Borough win Sussex Women's Challenge Trophy - report and picture special

They romped to a 13-0 victory over Pagham in the final of the Sussex FA Women’s Challenge Trophy.

Charlotte Gurr scored five goals for the Sports, who after leading 3-0 at half-time ran riot in the second half – going on to win 13-0 after Tegan Andrade-Paris was sent off shortly after the break at Sussex FA HQ at Culver Road.

Abbie Tucker and Becky Simmons both also scored twice for the Sports, who will hope this is a start of a successful trophy haul this campaign.

Nicole Baitup, skipper Kellie Larkin, Megan Griffiths and Ruby Starkey were also on target for Chris Day’s side on a memorable afternoon.

The Borough team have also been going well in the Sussex Women’s and Girls’ League’s open age premier division, in which they have won all ten games played, scoring 79 goals and not letting in one.

Borough owner Simon Leslie says in his Herald column this week (see it in full in the Herald on Friday): “The performance showcased beautiful football and several spectacular goals. Congratulations to Chris Day and his coaching staff who have guided the team to the first leg of what we hope will be a memorable treble.

"As promised when I took over, we've invested significantly in our women's and men's programmes, and it's tremendously rewarding to see this commitment bearing fruit. Captain Kellie Larkin and Charlotte Gurr were exceptional, but all 16 players were magnificent.”

