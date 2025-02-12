Eastbourne Borough win, Worthing draw, as National League South title race hots up

Want to predict who’s going to win the National League South title? Good luck is all we can say.

It’s one of the most thrilling title and promotion battles at any level of English football this season – and Tuesday night brought more twists, inclusing points on the board for Sussex’s two step two sides, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing.

Last weekend it was Worthing winniing to go second and Eastbourne Borough losing and slipping to sixth.

Tuesday night, thought, brought a 2-2 draw for Worthing against Torquay – which kept them in second place – while Borough bounced back with a 3-1 home win over Hampton, which put them back up to third.

Eastbourne Borough celebrate on their way to beating Hampton and Richmond - picture by Lydia Redman

There are still only seven points separating leaders Dorking and sixth-placed Maidstone, and doubtless many more twists to come.

In this latest round of games Chris Agutter’s Worthing twice led at home to the Gulls – through Joe Partington and Liam Nash but Torquay hit back through Jordan Young and – in injury time – Cody Cooke.

Both sides had a man sent off in the second half – Sam Beard going off for Worthing, Sam Dreyer for Torquay.

At Priory Lane, goals by Jason Adigun (2) and Josh Anifowose earned victory over the Beavers, who had been given an early lead by Archie Taylor.

In the Isthmian premier, there was another excellent result for Chichester City – who drew 0-0 away to leaders Dartford. It extends their unbeaten run to ten games and keeps them seventh in the table.

Whitehawk drew 2-2 at home to Hendon and are five points outside the drop zone.

In the Isthmian south east division a late Martyn Box penalty salvaged Burgess Hill Town’s unbeaten run as they drew 1-1 at home to Eastbourne Town, who’d led from early thanks to a Marcin Ruda goal. Hill stay third, Eastbourne are 14th.

Broadbridge Heath won 2-1 at Hythe thanks to goals by Mark Goldson and Louis Evans and are up to 12th.

There was cup quarter-final and semi-final action for SCFL sides and it ended in wins for Haywards Heath, Hassocks, Peacehaven and Eastbourne United.