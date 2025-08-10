Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

Eastbourne Borough's National South opener at Farnborough in 45 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2025, 17:59 BST
Matt Gray declared himself happy with a point as Eastbourne Borough opened the new National League South season with a 1-1 draw at Farnborough.

Freddie Carter gave the Sports an early lead in Hampshire but Rakish Bingham levelled for the hosts – and neither side could find a winner.

The point pleased Gray, but he said there was plenty to work on ahead of the first home game – against Hornchurch – next Saturday.

Photographers Lydia and Nick Redman were at Farnborough to capture the best of the action and you can see their pictures on this page and those linked – and don’t miss the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday, for all the latest from Priory Lane.

