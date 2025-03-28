Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend at ReachTV Stadium was unforgettable, writes Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 1,500 fans filled the stands to enjoy some fantastic football in the Eastbourne sunshine.

It was Non-League Day and supporters from various clubs came to soak in the atmosphere, enjoy great food and watch four brilliant goals. It was a true showcase of football’s power to bring a community together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the game, fans relished burgers, hot dogs and pizzas while a live DJ kept the energy high before kick-off. The day highlighted what Eastbourne Borough can achieve with the right support.

Goal celebrations as Borough sweep aside Farnborough - picture by Lydia Redman

With only three home games left, this is our chance to prove Eastbourne is ready to be a footballing hub. The potential is enormous, and it’s time to show the world we’re serious about this journey.

My friend, Charlie Methven, former CEO of Charlton, joined me to watch the game and offered invaluable feedback on our mission. His thoughts were encouraging and he sees great potential in our team and the opportunities here for growth.

Tomorrow, we are away at Dorking Wanderers in a crucial top-of-the-table clash. This is a huge moment for the team, and we need as many of the Pink Army as possible to be there to cheer us on. As the season nears its end, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the potential of Eastbourne Borough is catching the eye of investors. Last weekend, actor and EBFC investor Oliver Trevena joined us and shared his enthusiasm.

“Eastbourne has so much potential,” he said. “This town is a great place to live and invest in, and the project here is inspiring. There’s huge growth potential.” He knows, he grew up here.

With growth comes challenges. Last weekend’s increase in fans led to longer queues and some congestion, but these are the kinds of growing pains we’re excited to face. It’s a sign of progress.

Please arrive early to avoid the rush for tickets or a pint. We hope, next season, we may not be able to enjoy the game with a pint in hand (those being the rules in National League Premier). You can also buy tickets online to save queuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I have stated in many an interview, I’m actively seeking investment to help develop the stadium and surrounding complex – not just to enhance football infrastructure, but to create a legacy for the town and its people.

With talks picking up, I’m excited about what lies ahead. I’m looking for investors who see the potential in this exciting project and want to partner with us—not just for financial gain, but for a shared mission.

Let’s not forget, football brings tourism, investment, and new ideas – and Eastbourne needs that energy. We’re building league teams here.

Eastbourne Borough is on the path to something big. With community support and fresh investment, we can make this club – and this town – a real hub for football, culture and growth. I am also working with a major tourism board around an exciting project to twin Eastbourne. I will continue selling this place as long as I have air in my lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we approach the final games of the season, let’s make April unforgettable. This is our time. Let’s show that Eastbourne belongs on the football map. Dates for your diary – April 5th vs Weymouth, 18th (Good Friday) derby day vs Worthing and 26th last game of the season vs Weston-super-Mare.