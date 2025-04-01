Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough's promotion route wandered off track in the Surrey Hills, with a pale performance and a 3-1 defeat to rivals Dorking Wanderers.

Must win? Must not lose? This defeat was really not in Borough’s calculations – and yet the task going forward is unchanged. Prepare for the next match, go out and win it, and then – only then – look sideways at the other clubs’ results.

If the Sports do claim the full 15 points still to play for, they have a chance of the title, and a strong chance of the second or third slots which will earn them a home play-off date. But let’s revisit Meadowbank – and wince at the things that went wrong.

The home of the Wands is not always welcoming to away fans. The Sports had brought more than 300 supporters, who would find themselves penned in the “away corner” without raised terracing or a roof, and slightly divorced from the action. Home supporters were out in force, and in full voice, to create a daunting arena for the action.

Borough battle at Dorking - but they came away empty-handed - picture: Lydia Redman

The pitch itself plays slowly, with little clouds of rubber rising all over the place, and Dorking owner-manager Marc White has himself expressed frustration at its condition. Same for both sides, as the cliché goes…

White’s team was brimming with experience. Jason Prior, Jimmy Muitt, Josh Taylor and a whole crop of seasoned professionals. This would turn out to be an afternoon of game management, and Dorking achieved it superbly.

Borough boss Adam Murray had set up with his usual shape, and we were all set up for a cracking contest. But when the whistle blows, all the planning, for defending or creating, for low blocks or high press, relies on individual players. And they are human.

After ten evenly-matched minutes, Borough wobbled and the Wands pounced. Prior produced a lovely midfield turn and an expert pass through the inside-right channel, which caught Joe Wright on the very edge of his penalty area. Before the Borough keeper could either field the ball or whack it into the stands, Muitt had nipped in and cannoned the ball goalwards: 1-0.

But just five minutes later the odds moved back towards Borough when home defender George Francomb earned a straight red card, as last defender, for pulling down George Alexander as the striker bore down on goal. Harsh but correct, from referee Declan Brown. Could the Sports exploit the one-man advantage?

A disappointing, rather shapeless half-hour followed, and we approached half-time with few clear chances at either end – until Mr Brown intervened with another huge decision. From a Wanderers right wing corner, Jason Adigun attempted a half-volley clearance, but his swinging leg missed the ball, and caught the foot of Tony Craig: a freak collision, but the referee had no real option but to award the penalty.

Prior despatched the spot kick confidently, and the players trooped off for half-time instructions which must have differed drastically in the two dressing rooms.

Murray’s response was bold: off the bench came Brad Barry and Moussa Diarra, to bring leadership and experience. And with a slight change of shape, the Sports began the second half brightly. Within six minutes Courtney Clarke – Borough’s best player on the day – had arrowed a scorching shot past at least five players to find the net and halve the deficit.

Dorking were digging deep and playing deeper, but they never really wobbled. Substitutions came and went on both sides, including the introduction – and genuine impact – of Borough assistant manager Matt Green. But the visitors’ battling efforts produced scarcely a clear sight of goal.

And well past the 80-minute mark, Dorking wrapped up the three precious points. A long diagonal free-kick found the unlikely pair of Brennan Camp and Tony Craig – the latter setting up the former for a low shot which squirmed into the bottom left corner of the Eastbourne net.

Three-one to the Wanderers, then – and three important points towards their own title campaign. For Eastbourne Borough, this was a serious bump in the road – indeed a pretty large and jagged pothole.

With a swift wheel change, and a re-set of the end-of-season SatNav, Murray will absolutely have the club back en route. Just five points span the top five clubs: a victory over relegated-haunted Weymouth on Saturday, and the race will be on again.

Murray’s view

After the final whistle, a chastened Borough manager Adam Murray told the Eastbourne Herald: “The over-riding feeling is frustration, because I don’t think we dealt well enough with the type of game that this was. At times we looked a little bit naïve, and that comes with a young team – against the amount of experience Dorking had on the pitch.

"They managed the game better than we did, and that’s a process we still have to go through. Most of these guys have never been in a title challenge – they will learn from this, and that will ultimately put us in a better position to challenge. But we need it now, and that’s why it’s frustrating.

“We have lost three games in 25! These guys are on a great run and we still have momentum. You can’t necessarily win every single game – but at a point like this, the essential need is not to let the emotion come into it.

"If it does, you lose focus, and things become too dramatic. We just have to focus on what we have done over forty-one league games, get that momentum straight back, and we’ll be fine.”