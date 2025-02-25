Win all your home games and pick up points away: the classic promotion formula?

Eastbourne Borough do not really do formulaic: if, at the end of April, the Sports do claim a precious play-off place – or even automatic promotion – they will not have done it the easy way.

A crazy contest in blinding Priory Lane sunshine went completely off script in the final half-hour, to earn Hemel Hempstead an improbable point after Borough had led 2-0 and 3-1.

The south coast promotion chasers will be rueing their defensive mishaps, but the Tudors can take credit for their opportunism and spirit.

Goal celebrations in Borough's clash with Hemel - but it ended 3-3 - picture by Nick Redman

Borough had raced to a two-goal lead inside 16 minutes, George Alexander forcing home from a corner and then squeezing a hooked shot inside the left hand post with Hemel defenders flat-footed.

Picking up after Borough’s all-guns-blazing 5-0 win at Enfield in midweek, home supporters were frankly rapturous. The men in red swarmed forward, and the visitors were only feeding off scraps of possession, although just before the half-hour they did spurn two chances in a minute, with Mazeed Ogungbo and Brandon Barzey both shooting wide.

But Borough remained in control – or so it seemed. Two minutes after the break, a ludicrous mix up in the home defence allowed Ollie Lynch to toe-poke Tudors back into the game.

Then on 55 minutes Alexander completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, and at 3-1 Borough should have been home and hosed.

Not in this unscripted riot: first Barzey – a menace all afternoon – flicked in at close range for 3-2 after frantic bagatelle in the Eastbourne area. And six minutes later Hemel rode their luck from an unflagged offside, and won a corner, from which centre-back Ben Tompkins looped a hopeful header over the home defence for 3-3.

And the final half-hour of stretched play and missed half-chances brought no change to the score on a madcap afternoon.

Eastbourne Borough (3-4-3): Wright; Gdabedo (Anifowoso 88) , Diarra, Bird (Barry 64); , Adigun, Klass (Adusanya 64), Kensdale, Innocent; Clarke, Alexander, Bamba (Shamalo 78) Unused sub: Sesay