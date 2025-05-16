Eastbourne Borough's season ends with thoughts of 'if only' - but what a ride it was

Adam Murray and Borough fans celebrate an early-season success at Truro - who went on to be champions - picture by Lydia Redman

How do you measure success? It depends on your plans, targets and ambitions. For Simon Leslie’s Borough, the only acceptable way is up. A football club which has been treading water for a couple of decades, with much to be proud of, now has an agenda for growth, higher profile, commercial activity – and promotion through the leagues.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It failed to happen in the owner’s first season – although that nerve-shredding squeeze from the edge of relegation to the triumph of finishing fifth-bottom did bring a sort of gruesome excitement! It was like watching those Olympic bobsleighers, never knowing what was around the next blind bend.

This season, we had a much clearer road map and destination: promotion to the National League. It did not happen, but the Sports came achingly close. Does that represent failure? In very absolute terms, perhaps yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not for Leslie, who will recalibrate and carry on the project. Not for Adam Murray, whose buoyant positive management has been a breath of fresh air in a cynical world. Not for his squad, predominantly youthful but learning by the week, and in love with what they do. And not for the fans – a whole new generation of them – who have brought fresh energy, noise and a kind of irrepressible optimism to the cause.

Borough on their way to a big win at Hemel in the autumn - picture by Lydia Redman

But let us reel back the months and matches since last summer…

Pre-season had gone mainly to plan. Irrelevant results in the friendlies, although actually only one defeat, fitness camps, and a huge sense of positivity. The reshaped squad included several survivors from the Great Relegation Escape, but also a string of new faces. A brief goalkeeping crisis was solved with the arrival of Joe Wright, who pretty much grabbed his boots from the back seat of the car and was pitched into his new team – and grew admirably into the role.

AUGUST – SEPTEMBER

Nine National South games with just one defeat saw the Sports established among the leaders. Notable result: a defiant, sweltering 1-0 victory at Truro City – who would finish the season as champions. Forgettable result: a sluggish 0-2 at Farnborough with two awful goals conceded. But those six weeks did include three drawn games in National South: costly points dropped. September also saw a disappointing exit from the FA Cup, albeit in an outstanding and desperately close encounter with Boreham Wood.

Borough's fans and players enjoyed a fine season especially at home, where they did not lose until the play-off clash with Maidstone - picture by Nick Redman

OCTOBER – NOVEMBER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen games, including two in the Sussex Senior Cup, and some puzzling inconsistency in the league games. October opened with a dreadful 4-2 implosion at Chelmsford City, where the Sports seldom do well: defence overwhelmed and forwards playing like strangers. Manager furious. Back on track with a pretty ugly 1-0 win at Welling United, where the beautiful game is rarely very beautiful, and then a respectable 1-1 at home to Torquay.

But before October was out, the Sports would lose a ridiculous game at Hampton and Richmond, where Murray might as well have put a row of tailor’s dummies in his defenders’ red shirts. And just four days later, his men responded with a magnificent whole-team victory over Boreham Wood. Funny old game…

It got better still, with nine goals in two successive victories – 5-2 at Hemel Hempstead and 4-1 over Welling. And Borough sat proudly at the very top of the National South table.

The Sports celebrate their equaliser in a huge game at home to Worthing on Good Friday - picture by Lydia Redman

The lurching inconsistency was not over, though. A long haul westwards found Borough at Chippenham Town, where the Bluebirds play only one brand of football – less than subtle and less than scientific. And the Eastbourne defence opened the door, stepped aside and invited them in… a 3-0 defeat which, looking back, may have been the low point of the season, and was certainly a key turning point for the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week later – with some changes of personnel, a tweak to the shape, and a drastic change of mindset from “after you, Cyril” to “They Shall Not Pass” – the Sports headed to Meadowbank in the FA Trophy.

Hosts Dorking Wanderers took an early lead – but this was a different Borough… No surrender, no passing the buck, but commitment and discipline. And on 88 minutes, the giant figure of Moussa Diarra rose with utter majesty to head home an equaliser – and take the tie to penalties, and the priceless sight of Borough’s on-loan keeper Max Metcalfe saving Jason Prior’s attempted dink. A season-changing moment.

Not that all was plain sailing. The month closed poorly under the Maidstone United floodlights, with a 3-1 defeat and a couple of what our tennis friends would call unforced errors…

THE FESTIVE SEASON

December and New Year brought rich prizes. After a crazy exit from the Trophy at Boreham Wood, defeat by a late goal which had been the home side’s only chance of a storm-battered afternoon, the Sports then went on a greedy festive spree like Christmas shoppers stripping the shelves: eleven games undefeated, and a growing belief that this squad really could take the National South title.

FEBRUARY – MARCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that November away defeat at Maidstone, the Sports would now build an unbeaten run of eleven league games. After a number of changes to the playing squad, Murray’s preferred line-up had taken shape. And tellingly, his strategy had also been tweaked…

The New Year had given the Sports a launch pad for promotion. For lift-off, they needed wins and not draws, and they needed goals. In coaching terms, it was less about possession, building from the back, playing through midfield. Borough needed to play a little bit longer and a little bit earlier – and they did.

THE FINAL ASSAULT

Borough’s final 13 league matches yielded nine victories, three draws and one defeat in a disjointed game at Dorking. And an eye-opening 30 goals: football with pace and purpose, and with the handbrake off. On Good Friday, Worthing had arrived at a packed, heaving and highly-charged ReachTV Stadium, with both clubs effectively a win away from the title. In the event, a 1-1 draw satisfied nobody.

Borough’s last two fixtures yielded six points, but other results left them third in the final table, just one point behind champions Truro. And then, in those final feverish play-off minutes against Maidstone, the Kent club snatched an audacious winning goal with two minutes to play. Two minutes, of a National South season of 4,600 minutes (plus stoppage time). If only this, if only that… but goodness, it’s been a ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August will bring a new season, a stable squad, led by one of the finest and most astute managers whom this reporter has ever worked with; a fan base which is still growing, and still learning about the joys of non-league. Oh, and an owner who is vigorous, committed and determined to take this club and this town on a very special journey. From non-league to Football League. Rule nothing out.