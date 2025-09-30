Eastbourne Borough’s underwhelming early season takes welcome turn with FA Cup win

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win at Sholing in the FA Cup | Picture: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough’s underwhelming early season took a welcome turn for the better and brighter on Saturday, with a committed and disciplined 2-1 FA Cup victory over Southern Premier leaders Sholing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Borough, this was an FA Cup exit waiting to happen. An away tie, against eager and in-form opponents – unbeaten and top of their own league – on a bumpy grass pitch in the middle of nowhere.

But you have to play the cards you are dealt. And actually, the last thing that Matt Gray’s men need is a cloying, negative mood of self-pity. These young Borough players may have under-achieved so far this season, but they have all served terrific apprenticeships in the game, they are fit and well prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so, on a damp Hampshire afternoon, Eastbourne arrived – not at opponents Sholing FC, but at neighbouring Portchester’s amiable ground, down the lane and past the sheep-field, with equally amiable people hosting the tie – hastily re-arranged because Sholing’s own stadium had evidently failed the FA ground regulations.

There was a minute's silence for Billy Vigar before the game | Picture: Lydia Redman

Against the background of Billy Vigar’s dreadful accident and death, we should not be chuckling. But – without even the faintest disrespect or levity – it must be right to play on in Billy’s name. Chastened, and literally with tears in their eyes, Billy’s former team-mates stood for a long, aching minute’s silence.

one was more moved than Borough captain Dan Quick – already a popular figure among the Priory Lane family – who would lead his side by example on a difficult afternoon. Dan spoke movingly after the game: “To lose a fellow player, and for myself and Freddie (Carter) to lose such a good friend, has been really hard. We managed to go out there and do right by Billy. And as we move forward from here, we must be sure not to forget him.”

To secure the FA Cup win would need every ounce of commitment and stamina, every second of concentration – and a lot of belief. This, so far, has been the season of frustrations and of falling just short, and the margins have been narrow. And Sholing Football Club, on a foreign field, were dangerous opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten this season, and top of their own league, the Boatmen have a spine of experience in their side. And, no doubt, if you processed all the data and ran a computer projection, they would begin the game as marginal favourites. But thankfully, football matches are live, unscripted, and won by skill and energy and occasionally a touch of good fortune.

Borough opened with fire and energy, and within six minutes they were ahead. The first set-piece free-kick of the game was perfectly delivered from wide left by Isaac Pitblado, arching wickedly to the back post. Pemi Aderoju, forging between Sholing defenders, met it with a dipping header that spun into the bottom right corner for 1-0.

This was more like it – and with almost tangible relief, Borough players, staff and supporters celebrated together. Performance is not just about preparation or fitness: it is about self-belief, and on that simple measure, the Sports had gone from 20% to 80% in a single move.

There was a visible effect, too, on the hosts. Sholing’s mood had been ebullient, up for an FA Cup upset – but in one move, the wind was out of the Boatmen’s sails. Play settled down to a tight and combative spell with few clear chances, as Eastbourne looked to control the play. We had reached the half-hour mark before either side managed a really clear scoring chance – a Sholing free-kick from wide right, headed past the back post by centre-back Dan Wishart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come on, Sholing!” yelled home defender Harry Taylor, “let’s blooming liven it up!” Only he didn’t say blooming… But nothing much happened – at least until a flurry of action in two minutes just before half-time.

First, from a Borough corner, Sholing broke away at lightning speed, and it needed a heroic saving block by Freddie Carter to deny Michael Folivi’s goalbound strike. And then, with just a minute to half-time, the buoyant Borough supporters groaned to a man, woman and grandad: penalty to Sholing!

On the Herald’s penalty-rating-ometer, this one was barely a five out of ten. Olivi, out on the very edge of the box, was shielding the ball, stopped abruptly, and Quick frankly bumped into him. Referee Sam Read visibly hesitated, possibly running the instant-replay through his head, and awarded the spot kick. Up stepped Folivi himself, sent Ryan Sandford the wrong way, and the home side were level at 1-1.

The second half, then, and all to play for. Mo Sagaf, who had worked hard in midfield, popped one half-chance over the bar before being replaced by Jayden Davis: the first competitive football for many months for the classy attacker, after serious injury. “I reckoned on getting half an hour out of Jayden,” chuckled manager Gray after the game, “but it turned into forty minutes – and then when the fourth official put up eight minutes added time, I thought I’d better give him a rest!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before that stoppage time was anywhere near in sight, Eastbourne had reclaimed the lead. On 71 minutes, Aderoju was manhandled to the ground in front of goal for an unarguable penalty – and the big striker dusted himself down, kept his head, and despatched the spot kick into the bottom corner for 2-1.

Sholing, to their great credit, gave every ounce in response – chasing every ball, piling players forward for every set-piece, but only rarely getting a clear sight of goal against a visiting Borough side who refused to yield. The quality of play, in this sweaty and combative contest, rarely got above a six out of ten. But for team discipline, focus, and the will to win, Matt Gray’s team had earned a perfect ten. Now bring on Boreham Wood!