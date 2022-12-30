Eastbourne is yellow again! At least it is where the town’s two SCFL sides are concerned – after Town edged past United, winning a Boxing Day derby at The Saffrons 2-1 in front of a fantastic crowd of 734.

Eastbourne Town celebrate their equaliser against United | Picture: Josh Claxton

After an 8am pitch inspection following the night’s heavy rain, it was full steam ahead for the 97th Eastbourne Derby. Come 10am the sun was shining and the supporters started to fill the terraces for yet another instalment of the big rivalry. With United completing the double over their neighbours, Town were looking for redemption.

For the first 15 minutes, it was all United. A barrage of long throw-ins and corners kept the Town defence uncomfortably busy. Five minutes on the clock, and a one-touch and volley strike from former Town player, Louis Veneti, forced Chris Winterton into a fine save. The pressure from United would continue. They were dominating the midfield, sniffing out any Town build-up play and releasing their attackers constantly.

On 13 minutes, another corner for United. Simon Johnson whipped the ball in at the near post and who is there to head it home? Veneti. He powered his header downwards, leaving Winterton with no chance. One-nil to a relentless United.

No manager would admit to it but sometimes going a goal down can be a blessing in disguise. For the next five minutes Town would find themselves dominating possession and winning free kicks around the United box. But after 28 minutes and a very close strike from Harvey Greig, Town were forced into an early change, with an injured James Waters being replaced by Fletcher Holman.

Some 90 seconds later, Town equalised. After a fizzed-in cross by Jack Samways and what looked like an accidental assist by Frankie Chappell, Leon Greig bent one into the top left corner with the outside of his right boot. Half an hour gone, 1-1.

The next 15 minutes saw a fairly even contest with promising attacks for both sides, including a good strike by Holman matched by a good save from James Broadbent.

The second half began with Town in the ascendency. Leon Greig, inspired by his goal, was finding his range and found Tyler Capon down the right flank. With some quick feet and tight turns, Capon beat Luke Leppard and forced another good save from Broadbent with a strike across the goal.

Town’s left-hand side was looking threatening now too. With Jack Murphy getting Aaron Capon under control after a tough first half with the tricky winger, Holman decided to give Murphy’s opposite number, Dale Penn, a similar problem.

Then Johnson decided to let the high-flying youngster know that this was an Eastbourne derby and sent Holman flying with a late challenge. Town players and supporters were adamant the referee should take action, and after some friendly argy-bargy around the ref, he decided it was deserving of a yellow card.

With 66 minutes on the clock, Town broke away from a United long throw-in. Leon Greig’s clearance found the feet of Tyler Capon who produced some exquisite hold-up play. Town’s No9 laid the ball off into the path of a marauding Jack Samways, who then found a galloping Holman, who finished his dash in style with a cultured left-footed finish across the goal that nestled into the bottom right corner – 2-1 to Town.

The next 20 minutes would see Town continue to control the game and create multiple chances. Holman was lighting up the opposition half, hitting the woodwork twice, crashing a free kick off the crossbar and striking the post moments later. United would put pressure on the Town defence towards the end of the game but Nathan Hover was having none of it and took charge with an anywhere will do approach.

In the 94th minute the referee called time on the 97th Eastbourne Derby, watched by a bumper crowd at The Saffrons of 734. Both sides are now in contention for a top-six finish, with United occupying 6th and Town in 7th and a game in hand. It's sure to be a cracking game in the return fixture on Easter Monday.

