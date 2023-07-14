Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United discover league and FA Cup opponents

Eastbourne’s two local Southern Combination League clubs can start planning for the new season after league fixtures and early-round cup ties were revealed.

The draw for the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup has handed Eastbourne Town a home tie against Faversham and Eastbourne United a trip to face Phoenix Sports.

Those games will be played on Saturday, August 5.

In the preliminary round a fortnight later, if Town get through they will be at home to Merstham or Raynes Park Vale, and United, if in it, will host Broadbridge Heath or Sheerwater.

Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United face each other last season - and will meet again in 23-24 | Picture: Joe Knight

In the FA Vase first qualifying round on August 26, Eastbourne United will visit Arundel – and the winners of that tie will entertain VCD Athletic or Redhill in the second qualifying round.

But before the cup competitions begin, the new Southern Combination premier division gets under way on Saturday, July 29.

Eastboune United kick off that day at home to Haywards Heath Town – who are back in the SCFL after relegation via the play-offs from the Isthmian south east division.

First match for Eastbourne Town on the same day is a visit to Mid Sussex to play Hassocks.

Both play again three days later, when United go to AFC Uckfield and Town host Crowborough.

The Eastbourne derbies are on Boxing Day – at United – and Easter Monday, April 1, at Town. Full fixture lists at sussexworld.co.uk/sport