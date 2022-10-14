Alfold 0 Eastbourne United 1

SCFL premier

After a successful midweek win for United in the Peter Bentley Cup, they returned to league action – and notched another victory.

Eastbourne United have been in the goals recently - and are celebrating another two wins this week | Picture: Joe Knight

They were facing a really young team who were two places from the bottom with only four points.United started the match quite brightly and the first chance came through Mason Creese after a great link-up on the edge of the box with Aaron Capon, but the keeper made a good save.

United’s top scorer Max Thompson had to be replaced after picking up an injury. Mathew Rodrigues-Barbosa came on to push Capon into the No9 role.United forced Alfold to numerous mistakes and Creese seemed to be brought down in the box, but no penalty was given.

In the second half United got their reward through a corner that didn’t get cleared properly by the Alfold defence.

It dropped to the edge of the box allowing Simon Johnson to fire it into the bottom corner – a strike impossible for the keeper to save on 60 minutes.

There were a few more chances for United without them finding the back of the net again.

United manager Anthony Storey said: “We knew what their side was about and we knew they were going to work hard and play - they are a young team full of energy.“The boys adapted really well and created loads of chances to score, so fully deserve the three points - the 0-1 scoreline doesn’t reflect what happened on the pitch.

“ I was really pleased with Simon Johnson, who played very well, especially in the second half where he won everything. He seems to be getting fitter after the injury he had early on in the season.”

EMMA BALDOCK

Loxwood 1 Eastbourne Utd 2

Sussex Senior Cup R1

There was another win on the road for United on Tuesday evening as they beat Loxwood at Plaistow Road in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.

Constant United pressure was getting no reward at all until a moment of magic from Gary Ingram broke the deadlock.

A string of saves from the Loxwood keeper kept it at 1-0 until half time.

Early in the second half, an Arron Hopkinson free-kick evaded everyone to make it 2-0, going in with suspicions of a touch from Ingram.

It became pedestrian as United asserted their possession and Loxwood appeared beaten until a late deflected goal for the home side made it an awkward last 15 minutes.On Saturday United entertain newly promoted Midhurst and Easebourne in the SCFL premier at The Oval.

ROBERT WEBB

